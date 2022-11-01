Maia Sandu addressing Romanian Parliament: We are all in danger, Russia has no rules

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, delivered a speech in the Romanian Parliament, where she warned that for Russia there are no limits or rules, so “we are all in danger”. “If, through their courage and love of the nation, the Ukrainians did not stand up to the Russian Federation, where would Russia go? To the Dniester, to the Prut?” said Maia Sandu. She emphasized that the citizens of her country want to be part of the European family and have the chance of a life in freedom and peace.

Maia Sandu attended the international conference “Parliamentary women from Romania and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment”, organized by the Parliament of Romania.

“For me, in these times, it is a huge responsibility, I will do everything I can so that the Republic of Moldova is on the good side of history, so that people can live in peace, free and dignified at home. I am honored to be here today and I can thank Romania. We ardently want to be part of the big European family. For three decades we have stagnated in a gray area. Our citizens no longer want to live in the gray area, without the chance of a normal life, a normal life as they saw in European countries. We want to be a zone of freedom and peace, we appreciate help and know how to do our duty as European citizens. Moldova is already contributing to a stronger and more united Europe by effectively participating in managing the effects of war,” Maia Sandu said.

“Today, our citizens live with concern for the future of their children. Russia started a war because it thought it was allowed to do anything. If the Ukrainians did not stand up to the Russian Federation through their courage and patriotism, where was Russia going? To the Dniester, to the Prut? This shows that we are all in danger because for Russia there are no rules and no limits, no state can withstand such aggression alone. Ukraine would not have succeeded alone, Russia hoped it would alone, but the free world came to Ukraine’s aid. Moldova joined the aid efforts of the free world, we faced challenges for which our state was not prepared, but we stood in solidarity for peace. Although we have the lowest incomes in Europe, our people have opened their doors and hearts when needed,” she added.

“In these tragic times, we rely on the free world, so that in the future the free world will rely on the Republic of Moldova, as a guarantor of peace and security. This is what the free and brave people of this land honestly fought for, valuable people who fulfill their duty, who work honestly, who want to be respected at home, who say “please” and “thank you”. Today, on behalf of the Republic of Moldova, I say “thank you” and on behalf of all our citizens “please”. Thank you for being close to us and please stay close to us, so that the citizens on both banks of the Prut live in peace in a common European home, we live stronger in democracy, and the Prut unites roads, businesses, theaters , cinemas, schools, innovations, values, people”, Maia Sandu concluded.