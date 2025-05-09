Maia Sandu announced that she wants Nicușor Dan

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu said that the high turnout at polling stations in the Republic of Moldova opened for the first round of the Romanian presidential elections shows that citizens have acutely perceived the risks that Romania faces and that their country has faced in the past, explained Maia Sandu.

“We very much want to continue to have a very good relationship with Romania. We very much want to see a strong, European Romania, a Romania that continues to modernize in the EU and to help us reach the European Union,” Maia Sandu declared in the latest podcast of the Presidency, published on Thursday, May 8, according to the Moldovan-Romanian publications Ziarul de Garda and Radio Chisinau.

Sandu, who also has Romanian citizenship, said she would vote for independent candidate Nicușor Dan in the second round. “I think there is room for more, I think we can mobilize for the next elections. I will personally vote for Nicușor Dan,” declared Maia Sandu.

The ruling party also previously announced that it would support Nicușor Dan in the second round of the Romanian presidential elections. “On May 18, every vote will count in electing the president of Romania. Your vote will be essential for a strong Romania in the European Union – a constant support for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the EU and a reliable friend for all our citizens,” reads a message posted on Facebook by PAS leader Igor Grosu.

Nicușor Dan – George Simion row on R. of Moldova

Support for the Republic of Moldova was a point of disagreement between Dan and Simion at Thursday’s debate on Euronews. “Support must be given to unionists, not to profiteers who make fun of Romanians’ money,” Simion declared, also citing the ban on entering the Republic of Moldova imposed by former President Igor Dodon as evidence of what the AUR leader called “persecution for my pro-unionist opinions.”

In response, Nicușor Dan stressed that Romania’s support for the Republic of Moldova must not be correlated with a majority, beyond the Prut, in favor of union with Romania.

“I wish the unification were today. From a legal point of view, Romania is ready. Unfortunately, in Moldova only 37% support the unification. If Romania were a model, that percentage would be 70%. We must clean up corruption in customs and among citizens, to support Moldova unconditionally”, said Dan. “The Republic of Moldova must be supported unconditionally”, said Nicușor Dan.