Maia Sandu/Facebook
POLITICS

Maia Sandu announced that she wants Nicușor Dan

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu said that the high turnout at polling stations in the Republic of Moldova opened for the first round of the Romanian presidential elections shows that citizens have acutely perceived the risks that Romania faces and that their country has faced in the past, explained Maia Sandu.

We very much want to continue to have a very good relationship with Romania. We very much want to see a strong, European Romania, a Romania that continues to modernize in the EU and to help us reach the European Union,” Maia Sandu declared in the latest podcast of the Presidency, published on Thursday, May 8, according to the Moldovan-Romanian publications Ziarul de Garda and Radio Chisinau.

Sandu, who also has Romanian citizenship, said she would vote for independent candidate Nicușor Dan in the second round. “I think there is room for more, I think we can mobilize for the next elections. I will personally vote for Nicușor Dan,” declared Maia Sandu.
The ruling party also previously announced that it would support Nicușor Dan in the second round of the Romanian presidential elections. “On May 18, every vote will count in electing the president of Romania. Your vote will be essential for a strong Romania in the European Union – a constant support for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the EU and a reliable friend for all our citizens,” reads a message posted on Facebook by PAS leader Igor Grosu.
Nicușor Dan – George Simion row on R. of Moldova
Support for the Republic of Moldova was a point of disagreement between Dan and Simion at Thursday’s debate on Euronews.Support must be given to unionists, not to profiteers who make fun of Romanians’ money,” Simion declared, also citing the ban on entering the Republic of Moldova imposed by former President Igor Dodon as evidence of what the AUR leader called “persecution for my pro-unionist opinions.”
In response, Nicușor Dan stressed that Romania’s support for the Republic of Moldova must not be correlated with a majority, beyond the Prut, in favor of union with Romania.
 “I wish the unification were today. From a legal point of view, Romania is ready. Unfortunately, in Moldova only 37% support the unification. If Romania were a model, that percentage would be 70%. We must clean up corruption in customs and among citizens, to support Moldova unconditionally”, said Dan. “The Republic of Moldova must be supported unconditionally”, said Nicușor Dan.
Nicușor Dan came in first place in the Republic of Moldova, obtaining 52.6% of the votes. In second place, at a great distance, was the candidate of the “Romania Forward” Alliance, Crin Antonescu, who accumulated 21.7% , while George Simion got 11,000 votes.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.