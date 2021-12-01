Maia Sandu: Dear Romania, I wish you to stay strong and generous!

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, sent a message on Romania’s National Day, thanking our country for its “friendship”. “Dear Romania, on your birthday, I wish you to remain strong and generous. To be a distinctive voice in the united Europe and around the world, and a model of country“, Sandu posted on Facebook.

“On Romania’s National Day, we thank it for friendship and for all good things that we did and we’ll do together! A historical past is linking us, a common culture and the Romanian language are also bonds, and a future lies ahead of us that can bring us even closer. We’ll do it through the people , through mutual investments, through roads and bridges. Dear Romania, on your birthday, I wish you to remain strong and generous. To be a distinctive voice in the united Europe and around the world, and a model of country for which democracy and welfare of the people are fundamental. Let’s go to the future together. Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday, dear Romanians!”