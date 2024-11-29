“Dear Romanians, on December 1 and 8 we go to the polls again. We elect the Romanian Parliament and the President of Romania. I will go to the polls too. Because I want a Romania that lives in peace, with a strong voice in the world and with a high standard of living for all its citizens. My grandparents, who were born in Romania, would certainly have gone to the polls. The Romanian people have the power and wisdom to defend their place in the world, and their fate and this power lies only in the vote. The Romanian people are free! I urge you to vote for a strong, European Romania, for a free country.”

She says that “returning to a regime that is on the side of the aggressor is a step back towards isolation, poverty, dictatorship.”

“We do not want to be separated again. We do not want the Kremlin to dictate Bucharest’s relations with Chisinau again. On the contrary, we have the chance to find ourselves in the great European family and we do not want to miss this chance. The fate of the Republic of Moldova is closely linked to the fate of Romania. Any victory of Romania is also our victory. A strong Romania is a source of pride for us and a guarantee that we will succeed, together with you,” says Maia Sandu. She urges Romanians not to believe those who say that getting closer to the Kremlin brings peace and prosperity.