Maia Sandu in Romania on Friday, to meet Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will receive, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. The two state leaders will discuss supporting the Republic of Moldova and combating the negative effects of the war in Ukraine on the neighbouring country.

“The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will receive the President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on Friday, July 29 this year, at the Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of his official visit to Romania, at the invitation of the Romanian head of state. This visit will provide the opportunity for the first direct bilateral meeting of the two heads of state after the historic decision adopted at the European Council on June 23-24, 2022 by which the Republic of Moldova was granted the status of a candidate state for accession to the European Union. In the context of the meeting, the President of Romania will reaffirm our country’s firm support for the advancement of the reform process in the Republic of Moldova, necessary for the fulfillment of the objectives established by the European Commission Opinion of June 17, 2022,” reads a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The two presidents will also talk about the regional developments amid the war started by Russian Federation against Ukraine and about countering its negative effects on the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, the importance of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova will be highlighted, an instrument launched by Romania, Germany and France, with solid relevance both in terms of politics and development, aimed at keeping the Republic of Moldova in the priority attention of donors and mobilizing support for the efforts of the Chisinau authorities regarding the reforms necessary for European integration.