Maia Sandu is coming to Romania on Thursday, to meet President Iohannis

Klaus Iohannis will receive Maia Sandu on Thursday, on the occasion of the visit that the President of the Republic of Moldova is paying to our country. The two heads of state will discuss joint projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or information society, as well as the security challenges of the moment.

Maia Sandu is coming to Romania at the invitation of Klaus Iohannis, announces the Presidential Administration.

“The political consultations of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu are part of the comprehensive framework of close bilateral and European cooperation, as well as Romania’s clear and firm support for the Republic of Moldova and its resilience. During the discussions, the joint projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or information society, with an emphasis on initiatives aimed at connecting the Republic of Moldova with the European Union space, with real and concrete benefits for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, the status and support regarding Romania will be discussed the European course of the Republic of Moldova.

Also, the two Presidents will have an exchange of views on security challenges, as well as ways to manage the economic, social and humanitarian effects of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” according to Presidential Administration in Bucharest.