Maia Sandu-Klaus Iohannis meeting in Bucharest. Romanian President: “The external threats against R. Moldova particularly worrying. We’ll not give in”

The Republic of Moldova is going through unprecedented security challenges – “some wanted our country to fall and install in Chisinau a puppet government of the Kremlin“, said the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mai Sandu on Thursday, at Cotroceni, where he thanked Romania for its strong support: “We know that blood is thicker than water and our relationship is the best proof of this truth.”

Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu held joint press statements at the Cotroceni Palace. On Thursday, one day before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Republic of Moldova is visiting Bucharest. On Tuesday, Maia Sandu met with Joe Biden in Warsaw, at the invitation of the leader from the White House.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania will not give in to Russia’s false narratives and threats.

“The external threats to the constitutional democratic order of the Republic of Moldova, which you have publicly drawn attention to, are particularly worrying. I reiterate Romania’s firm condemnation of any Russian destabilization attempts. At the same time, Romania remains particularly vigilant towards Russia’s hybrid actions, which, here, are intensifying at the end of a year of war. Attempts at destabilization are supported by the intensification of pro-Russian propaganda, the aim of which is to feed narratives useful to Russia and diminish our unity and solidarity. But we will not give in! I assure you that the Republic of Moldova is not alone in facing these challenges. It is our permanent, clear and firm position,” said the Romanian President.

“Romania will continue to firmly support the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders. We support your responsible approach to the Transnistrian file,” Iohannis added.

“In these very complicated times, with increasingly complex challenges and security risks for the Republic of Moldova and our region, it is necessary – and we will act together in this sense – to be closer, more united. We will go this way! As I said, we have a community of language, culture and history, but also a common future, and this community must be stronger and more united,” President Iohannis concluded.

In her turn, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that “today, more than ever, we feel Romania’s strong support for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, for peace, well-being and our European future.”

“We know that blood is thicker than water are not made and our relationship is the best proof of this truth. Today we have so many joint projects. Our strategic partnership with Romania means concrete benefits for citizens in many areas. As minister Aurescu jokingly said, the Republic of Moldova is the state that has two foreign ministers at the same time. The new prime minister announced that his first official visit will be next week, naturally, to Bucharest. We are getting closer to Romania, to the EU, to our family. Unfortunately, the joy of this closeness is overshadowed by the tragedy of this cruel war that has been going on for a year,” Maia Sandu pointed out.

She continued that the Republic of Moldova is going through unprecedented challenges.”On the eve of winter, we had to face the Kremlin’s energy blackmail. Some wanted our country to fall, to be able to install a puppet government enslaved to the interests of the Kremlin. The Republic of Moldova remains standing, remains firm. Romania is with us sincerely and disinterestedly. Romania came to our aid and supplied us with electricity. The measures helped us to stop depending only on Gazprom. It is the first time in the country’s history that we have succeeded in this and we will continue to invest in energy diversification.”

Maia Sandu reiterated that R. of Moldova is committed to the path of EU accession.

In 2022, our country obtained EU candidate status. Romania supported us throughout. “We know where we are going and we know what we have to do. At the beginning of the war, Moldova was Ukraine’s most vulnerable neighbor. Now, we are more prepared. Our priority this year is rebuilding the economy, continuing the reforms. In the economic field, Romania remains the main market. 30% of our exports come here”.

“We want to attract more Romanian investments to the Republic of Moldova. We will continue the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in transport and energy. No one will be able to blackmail us with the gas cut. An important project where we continue with Romania’s support is the study of the Romanian language in ethnic communities and in the diaspora.Thank you, Romania, for consistency, altruism and guidance. Thank you for helping us to be stronger. Our firm commitment is to bring Europe to Moldova and to bring Moldova closer to European countries,” the Moldova head of state concluded.