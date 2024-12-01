Maia Sandu: Moldova and Romania Stronger United in the EU

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, sent a message on Sunday, December 1, on the occasion of Romania’s National Day, in which she says that Moldovans love Romania “like an older sister”.

“December 1 is a day full of meaning for all those who love Romania. We, those of the Republic of Moldova, love Romania as you love an older sister: because we have the same roots, the same language, the same belief in a better future”,

Maia Sandu sent on her official Facebook page.

Moldovans are all going through difficult times. But each trial is also an opportunity to support each other and to demonstrate that, together, we are stronger. Today, more than ever, the Republic of Moldova needs a strong Romania. A strong Romania is a European Romania. Moldova and Romania, united under the flag of the European Union, will be stronger together. Happy birthday, Romania!” Maia Sandu also sent.