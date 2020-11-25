Maia Sandu to prepare Klaus Iohannis’ visit to Chisinau after her inauguration

The President-elect of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has stated that in the first days after inauguration, that might take place at the end of December, the Moldovan authorities will start preparations for the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’ visit to Chisinau.

President Iohannis was the first head of state who congratulated Maia Sandu for winning presidential elections in R. Moldova against pro-Russian Igor Dodon. At the same time, it was then that the Presidential Administration in Bucharest announced an upcoming visit of the Romanian President to Chisinau.

“The situation is bad in almost all fields“, said Maia Sandu in a press conference tackling her priorities after inauguration.

Among her goals, there is a “positive” foreign policy, taking our her country from the international isolation imposed by the former “irresponsible Moldova ruling”, obtaining aids to overcome the sanitary and economic crisis and countering corruption. “We started to rebuild the relations with Romania and Ukraine (…) I want to turn Moldova into a European state, to have good, pragmatic relations based on mutual respect both in the west and in the east (…) In the first days after the inauguration we’ll organize the visit paid by President Klaus Iohannis to Chisinau and also a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenski. I will focus in the coming period on obtaining the aid to overcome the sanitary and economic crisis. Within the cooperation projects with the EU and Romania I will discuss the securing the Republic of Moldova with an anti-Covid vaccine as soon as possible,” Maia Sandu said.