Maia Sandu Wins Second Term as President of Moldova

Maia Sandu has won a second term as President of the Republic of Moldova, according to preliminary results after counting more than 98% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election held on Sunday, November 3. Final results will be announced Monday morning, according to the Central Electoral Commission in Chișinău.

Maia Sandu leads in the race for a new term with 55.26% of the votes after processing 99.55% of the vote tallies, while Alexandr Stoianoglo received 44.74%, reports NewsMaker.md. Voter turnout was 54.3%.

Stoianoglo won with 30,000 votes on the territory of Moldova over Sandu, but in the diaspora Maia Sandu received 82% of the votes, collecting 200,000 ballots more than the socialist candidate. This is how Maia Sandu won with over 55%, meaning 170,000 more votes, with several tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.

Maia Sandu thanked voters for turning out, regardless of their choice, and promised to implement changes, stating that her priority will be accelerating the fight against corruption and ensuring an effective justice system.

“Moldova, you are a winner! Today, dear Moldovans, you offered a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history textbooks. Today, you saved Moldova,” Maia Sandu began her speech. “In our choice for a dignified future, no one lost. Freedom, truth and justice won. Moldova managed to show its will and power through the vote of each of us”, Maia Sandu said.

Elected thanks to votes from the diaspora, Maia Sandu had a few words especially for Moldovans abroad: “Diaspora, you are amazing! Today, our diaspora gave us another lesson from which each of us must learn. Our Moldovans from far away showed again that Moldova beats in their chests as strongly as it beats in our chests, those here, at home”, said Maia Sandu in her speech, which also included the word “family” and numerous references to the idea of ​​unity.

She also praised the “extraordinary” mobilization demonstrated by Chisinau and especially the young people, who “impressed with a historic mobilization to vote”.

Later, she also sent the message in Russian, wanting to show that she is also addressing the Russian-speaking communities in the country who predominantly voted for her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, himself a poor speaker of the Romanian language.

Romanian and foreign officials congratulated Maia Sandu for her victory.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared that Maia Sandu’s victory in the second round of the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova is a clear proof of the will of the Moldovan people to defend their democracy and ensure their path to joining the European Union. “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Moldovan people and I also congratulate Maia Sandu for a huge victory! Moldovans from all over the world wrote history today. They reconfirmed in front of the whole world not only their courage, but also their full confidence in their European future! They fought with determination against an infernal mechanism set up by Russia, which tried to massively undermine democracy by buying votes on a large scale”, the Romanian prime minister wrote on Facebook.

“Congratulations, dear @sandumaiamd , on your victory tonight. It takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges you’ve faced in this election. I’m glad to continue working with you towards a European future for Moldova and its people,” said the EC President, Ursula von der Leyen in a X message.

President Emmanuel Macron also said that France will continue to be with the Republic of Moldova on its European path. “I want to congratulate Maia Sandu for her re-election as the leader of Moldova. Democracy triumphed in spite of all the interference and all the maneuvering. France will continue to be with Moldova on its European path,” Macron wrote on X.