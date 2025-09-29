Maia Sandu’s Party Wins Majority, Pro-Russian Bloc Defeated

The citizens of the Republic of Moldova voted on Sunday, in a decisive vote, to join the European Union. The high turnout, both in the country and in the diaspora, confirmed the huge stakes of these elections, as a result of which Maia Sandu’s Party, Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), obtained a majority in the future Parliament. The result, far below expectations for the pro-Russian opposition, led Igor Dodon to accuse fraud and call for people to protest.

After counting 99.91% of the polling stations (2,272 out of 2,274), the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) obtained 50.16% (791,042 votes), according to the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Moldova. The “Patriotic Bloc” ranks second, with 24.19% (381,489 votes), followed by the “Alternativa” Electoral Bloc, which obtained 7.97% (125,660 votes). “Our Party” collected 6.20% (97,849 votes), and the Dignity and Truth Platform (PPDA) has 5.62% (88,675 votes).

Maia Sandu’s Party leads the diaspora, after centralizing 54.15% of the minutes of the polling stations opened abroad, according to ZdG. According to the Central Electoral Commission, after counting 163 of the 301 stations, the Action and Solidarity Party obtained 76.85% of the votes. In second place, far behind, is the “Patriotic” Bloc, with 6.36% of the votes, followed by “Our Party” (5.62%) and the “Democracy at Home” Party (5.28%). The “Alternative” Bloc accumulated 2.17%. By 1:10, over 277,000 Moldovan voters in the diaspora had turned up to vote. The voting process is still ongoing in the United States and Canada.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Moldova, in Romania 29,379 Moldovan citizens expressed their option at the ballot boxes. The Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, Victor Chirilă, stated on Sunday evening that the most Moldovan citizens voted in Bucharest: over 10,000. The polling stations organized in Romania were closed at 9:00 p.m. local time, without the need for an extension of the voting program.

“The electoral dynamics and the massive vote from the diaspora confirm a pro-European trend in the upcoming Legislative Assembly, supported by a record presence of the diaspora and a low turnout in traditionally pro-Russian areas. However, the risks of destabilization orchestrated from abroad and attempts to challenge the legitimacy of the election require increased vigilance,” warned political scientist Laurențiu Pleșca in a special edition of Moldova 1.

“Comparing the votes in the country versus the votes from the diaspora, we see that in the country at least there is a lower presence in the northern regions of the country, which traditionally vote with the pro-Russian side, and in the Transnistrian region, although we see organized transport, the presence is lower, which indicates that in these elections we can have a pro-European majority,” he explained. The expert emphasized that the election is marked by a historic participation of the diaspora, consolidating its role in defining the electoral result.

Maia Sandu: Strong Vote for EU Membership: Russia Fails Despite Spending Millions

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated that yesterday's election result "is a strong vote for joining the European Union." Her statement comes after pro-European forces secured a decisive victory in Moldova's parliamentary elections. The head of state also addressed Russia's attempts to influence the vote: "The Kremlin tried to divide us and undermine our confidence in the state, in institutions, in each other, and in our ability to defend ourselves. We wanted Moldovans to decide for Moldova despite all the interference, despite the money spent by the Russian Federation. Russia did not achieve its objectives, even though it invested heavily. The results show that it failed." Maia Sandu added that there will be sufficient support in parliament to continue the EU accession process: "Our European path is safe." "We have shown the whole world that we are brave and worthy, we did not let ourselves be bought, intimidated, or scared. We mobilized and protected our country through our honest vote. We demonstrated responsibility, at home and in the diaspora. Yesterday, but also during the campaign weeks, we showed that we know how to be united when the future of our country is in danger. We must remain equally united in our daily efforts, in order to participate in the development of Moldova. The result of the vote is not the victory of a party or some voters. It is the victory of the country. We must use it for the good of all citizens, regardless of who they voted for. We all want the same thing – peace and freedom. The shortest path to these goals is the European path. The Kremlin tried to divide us and strike at our trust in the state, in institutions, in each other, in our ability to defend ourselves. Yesterday's vote is a strong vote for accession to the European Union. All institutions have been vigilant day and night to protect the integrity of the electoral processes and the sovereign choice of Moldovans. The press has managed to expose many schemes of the Kremlin against Moldova. In these elections, we have seen that society and institutions have become more resilient, but we still have a lot of work to do. An election must no longer take place under such threats. Justice reform is important, the law must be applied to everyone. Let's eliminate this shameful phenomenon of vote buying, ensuring that those who engage in these schemes are punished according to the law. Parties must comply with the provisions of the law on financing. The fight against disinformation is more difficult, but we must look for solutions. I know that some of you are worried. It is time for us all to come together to remember that there is more that unites us than what divides us. There are no losers. Let's not forget that there is life beyond politics," reads Maia Sandu's statement.

EU leaders send congrats

The highest-ranking officials of the European Union sent messages after the victory of Maia Sandu’s party. Among them is the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote on X: “Moldova, you have succeeded again. You have made your choice clear: Europe. Our door is open”.

“Moldova, you’ve done it again. No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve. You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a X post.

“The future of Moldova is in Europe! On this historic step forward, the people of Moldova have chosen the path of democracy, hope and opportunities. They have chosen Europe. Europa este Moldova. Moldova este Europa,” said in her turn the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. “The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear. They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way,” stated the EU Council President, Antonio Costa. “Moldova’s vote is a clear yes to a European future. Despite Russia’s massive efforts to spread disinformation and buy votes, no force can stop a people committed to freedom. We stand with Moldova on their path to the EU,” also said the EU Diplomacy Chief, Kaja Kallas.

Kremlin makes serious allegations

Hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens living in Russia were not able to vote in the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused at a press conference on Monday, as quoted by the Russian news agency TASS. “From what we see and know, we can confirm that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were deprived of the opportunity to vote in the Russian Federation, because only two polling stations were opened for them, which, naturally, was insufficient and did not allow everyone to vote. This is something we can say with certainty,” Peskov said.

Igor Dodon calls for protests and threatens not to recognize the elections

The leaders of the Patriotic Bloc declared the opposition’s victory in the Moldovan elections and protested in front of the Central Electoral Commission, demanding that no fraud be allowed in the centralization of the election results, the TASS correspondent reports. Socialist leader Igor Dodon declared at the protest in front of the Central Electoral Commission that the opposition forces had won the majority and PAS had lost the elections. At the same time, he asked the Central Electoral Commission to count the votes correctly and not to resort to “schemes”, because the majority of the Republic of Moldova is “against PAS”. The partial results and the final ones contradict Dodon.