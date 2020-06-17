Marcel Ciolacu announces censure motion ‘the second day the state of alert ends’

PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu has announced that its party will file a censure motion against the current Liberal Cabinet immediately after the state of alert ends.



Ciolacu added that PSD will also notify the Constitutional Court on “the Orban Government’s abuse of power”.



“The biggest abuse of power that occurred in Romania, namely to avoid the Parliament on such an issue as restricting the Romanians’ rights and liberties. We’ll refer the CCR on such an abuse. Also, starting today, the PSD lawmakers are working on a censure motion that we want to file the second day the state of alert is over.

This is the PSD’s decision against the abuse made by Ludovic Orban to the Romanian Parliament“, Ciolacu stated.