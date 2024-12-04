Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the PSD, announced on Wednesday that he will support the USR candidate, Elena Lasconi, in the second round of the presidential elections. His announcement comes in the context of the declassification of documents presented last week in the CSAT meeting, which show the involvement of state actors in the electoral campaign of the opponent candidate, Călin Georgescu.

“I have taken note of the declassification of the CSAT documents which show that undeclared external funding was used by Mr. Călin Georgescu in the electoral campaign and that there are patterns of work that show the involvement of state actors! I could not speak publicly about these documents because I respected the law. However, one fact is certain: in the electoral competition, I was most affected by the way in which Mr. Călin Georgescu artificially increased his exposure, circumventing the legal framework. I hope that, based on the evidence published today, the state authorities will do their job, and all those guilty will pay!” Ciolacu wrote in a message on Facebook.

He argued that, “in the face of this reality”, I will support Mrs. Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections”. “We have already started building a pro-European parliamentary and governmental majority, which will support Mrs. Elena Lasconi in the vote on December 8. We must overcome the wave of hatred that has been crushing us for 20 years and focus, together, on a great national objective – the continuation of Romania’s European development path! This is what both Romanians living in the country and those living in the West expect from us and who have conveyed to us, through their recent vote, that we must continue to build a strong and dignified state, capable of fighting for the rights of Romanians, wherever they live in the world!”, Ciolacu pointed out.