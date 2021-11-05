Marcel Ciolacu, on a PSD-PNL alliance: We have no other political solution, I assume it. Citu: Not everything’s peachy

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that an alliance with PNL is “the best solution at the moment”. She said that Florin Cîțu can no longer be prime minister, a thing that the latter has probably understood.

The leader of the Social Democrats made these statements during an event on SMEs, also attended by the PNL chairman, Florin Citu. Ciolacu said that a PNL-PSD governing formula is “the only political solution”, and he assumes this project.

Ciolacu also referred to the split of ministries between PSD and PNL: “The former government was divided. If that logic did not work, I am firmly convinced that we will find a dialogue with PNL to change this logic “, said the PSD leader.

“I am firmly convinced that, from this moment, both me and my colleague Florin Cîţu will be under a siege of people who have other priorities, of those who will try to prove to us that the direction we head on is not the right one. Each of us knows what we did wrong, I’m sorry, you did more harm as you were in power. I want to assure you of my good faith and after yesterday’s discussion, and of the good faith of President Florin Cîţu”, said Ciolacu.

In his turn, PNL chairman Florin Citu said that it was just a meeting with PSD on Thursday evening and the final decision on a potential partnership with the Social Democrats will be taken in the party. “Last evening we had a good discussion, now we cannot say all of a sudden that everything is peachy between PNL and PSD. We are assessing the best solution for PNL and for Romania and we must find a formula to rule Romania in the upcoming period. I repeat, the decision will be taken within PNL,” Florin Cîțu stated.

Citu, who is also the acting prime minister told entrepreneurs at today’s event,”National Top of private companies in Romania” that his is party will not abdicate from its principles and will not increase taxes, regardless of the governing formula it chooses.