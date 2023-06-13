Marcel Ciolacu, PM-designate. Ex-PM elected Senate Speaker

President Klaus Iohannis nominated Marcel Ciolacu, PSD chairman, to form a new government, after the resignation of Nicolae Ciucă from the position of prime minister, on Tuesday, after the consultations with the parliamentary parties that took place in Cotroceni.

“The governing coalition decided a year and a half ago, when it was formed, to operate on a new model for Romania, with a change of prime ministers halfway through the governing period. This model has worked very well so far and I am confident it will continue to work. In the first part, we had Mr. Nicolae Ciucă as Prime Minister, who led a government made up of ministers appointed by the parties that are in the coalition, that were in the coalition.

Romania, during this period, went through several crises and, thanks to the way in which the Coalition, the Government led by Mr. Ciucă worked, Romania got through the energy crisis, inflation, we have economic growth and all this is the result of hard work intense. None of these results came naturally," said Iohannis.

“The fact that we are here today to formalize the rotation of prime ministers shows a new level of commitment and seriousness at the level of the governing coalition. The Romanians were promised stability and received stability. Romanians were promised a government that solves the big crises that were already on the horizon then and were solved. In these conditions, after the consultations I had today, I think it is no surprise, but now I appoint Mr. Marcel Ciolacu for the position of Prime Minister of Romania, whom I invite to form a Coalition government and continue the dedicated, serious, efficient and effective work of the Coalition with this government which is likely to be formed shortly. Mr. Prime Minister-designate, I wish you much success in the negotiations for the formation of the Government and I am waiting for you to take the oath,” the head of state added.

As Liberal PM Nicolae Ciuca resigned yesterday and things moved forward on shaping a new Cabinet led by the Social-Democrats, the parliamentary parties went to the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday for consultations with the president Klaus Iohannis.

The Government led by PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, is to be sworn-in by Thursday.

It is not clear yet if the new government will still include the Democratic Union of Magyars in Romania (UDMR) due to the row over the Development portfolio, which is eyed by PSD and PNL, but which UDMR does not want to give up.

Sources told mass media that PSD and PNL have already shared the “spoils”, namely their portfolios and apparently decided to leave UDMR out of government. However, the scenario of maintaining the UDMR in government is not completely ruled out by President Iohannis, while UDMR is hoping once Marcel Ciolacu is anointed as PM they will be able to get back to the negotiating table.

“We could be pushed down the stairs, but that’s not why we joined the Coalition,” said Kelemen Hunor, at the end of a meeting with UDMR MPs on Monday.

According to some political sources, the Ciolacu government will have 18 ministries, and not the current 20. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship will be transformed into Agencies.

Hotnews.ro released some off the record list of possible ministers in the new Cabinet.

PSD ministries

Deputy PM Marian Neacșu

Transports Sorin Grindeanu

EU Funds – Adrian Câciu

Labour Marius Budăi

Health Alexandru Rafila

Defense- Angel Tîlvăr

Digitalization – Ivan Bogdan Gruia (deputy)

Agriculture – Florin Barbu (deputy, close to Paul Stănescu)

Family – Gabriela Firea

Economy – Radu Oprea

Justice – an independent, possibly Bodgan Mateescu, former President of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

PNL ministries

deputy PM Cătălin Predoiu

secretary general – Mircea Abrudean

Finance – Sebastian Burduja or Cosmin Marinescu or Alexandru Nazare or Marcel Bolos

Development – Robert Sighiartău or Florin Roman or Gheorghe Falcă

Home Affairs – Cătălin Predoiu or Lucian Bode

Environment -Mircea Fechet

Foreign Affairs – Bogdan Aurescu or Luminita Odobescu

Energy – Virgil Popescu

Education – Ligia Deca

Culture- Raluca Turcan

So, FM Bogdan Aurescu and Interior Minister Lucian Bode might not be appointed for new mandates. The two are reportedly not endorsed for new mandates anymore, as they managed the Schengen file, and Aurescu drew the antipathy of the nationalist-conservative group of the PNL, after being at odds with Liberal MEP Rareș Bogdan.

As for the former PM Nicolae Ciuca , he has just been elected as Senate Speaker. The Senate met on Tuesday morning in plenary session, for the election of a president. The governing coalition supported the PNL leader, Nicolae Ciucă, for this position. He was elected by 88 votes to 16.