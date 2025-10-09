The two officials had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, as well as on identifying opportunities to expand this cooperation, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two officials and took place at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following their participation in joint discussion formats during the UN High-Level Week, including the Transatlantic Foreign Ministers’ Working Meeting.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for Euro-Atlantic security and highlighted the contribution of Romania–U.S. cooperation to strengthening the security of NATO’s Eastern Flank. In this context, she underscored the crucial role of the U.S. military presence in Romania, exemplified by the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, a key pillar for deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank.

The dialogue also focused on strengthening economic cooperation and joint investments in key sectors, as well as on the growing role of Romanian companies operating in the United States. Special attention was given to energy projects, described as fundamental to Romania’s and the region’s energy security. The two sides also underlined the importance of developing private partnerships in high-tech sectors.

They discussed opportunities for collaboration in areas such as IT, cybersecurity, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence, where the U.S. and Romania can develop successful joint projects.

The talks also addressed the Visa Waiver Program, with the Romanian official emphasizing the advantages it would bring to bilateral cooperation in border security and tourism.

The U.S. Secretary of State thanked Romania for the quality of the bilateral relationship, and both officials praised the Strategic Partnership’s role in ensuring the security of the Eastern Flank and in strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense posture in the Black Sea region. The U.S. expressed its interest in further developing economic and energy cooperation with Romania.

A distinct point in the discussion was the role of the Romanian community in the United States, seen as an essential bridge between the two societies and an active factor in strengthening bilateral relations. Both officials emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral contacts in the near future, including at high-level meetings.Oana Ţoiu stated on Wednesday evening, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that the U.S. presence in Romania under the NATO framework not only serves as a deterrent against potential intrusions but also contributes to stability in the region and among Romania’s non-NATO and non-EU neighbors.

“It was an excellent meeting because, for both Romania and the United States, our strategic partnership is vital — not only in terms of security but also through joint energy projects and the human connections that have developed based on the trust built through this partnership. This is, in fact, the third time we have met. The first was in The Hague, at the NATO Summit, and then again in New York, during the United Nations Transatlantic Working Format,” Oana Ţoiu said on Wednesday evening, on Antena 3.