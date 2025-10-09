The US State Department on Thursday issued a first reaction after Wednesday’s meeting between Marco Rubio, the head of US diplomacy, and Oana Țoiu, the Romanian Foreign Minister. A State Department spokesperson listed the topics of discussion on Thursday and said that the United States recognizes “Romania’s efforts to fulfill its commitments in terms of defense spending and its role as a guarantor of security in the Black Sea region”.
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio met yesterday with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu. They reviewed elements of our bilateral strategic dialogue, including strengthened defense, energy, and border security cooperation. Secretary Rubio recognized Romania’s work to meet defense spending commitments and role as a security provider on the Black Sea. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the role of U.S. companies in Romanian civil nuclear and gas projects, as well as opportunities for further economic cooperation,” stated Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said on Thursday, in an intervention at Digi24, that the meeting of the Romanian and American diplomatic delegations, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, “aimed at reaffirming and strengthening the role of the strategic partnership for both countries and we also discussed regional plans”.
The two sides also discussed joint investments in the defense area. The Foreign Minister also stated that the discussion on Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program “is something that we include in each of our diplomatic efforts”.
“It was such a great moment to meet Secretary of State @SecRubio today in Washington, D.C. We are both committed to the strategic partnership and we have discussed common plans for the future. We addressed defence, security, energy, economic and people to people ties and the positive influence we can have together in the neighbourhood,” the Romanian FM said in a X post.
