Mayors of Kharkiv, Melitopol, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities address local authorities from SSE Europe in online marathon

Mayors of Kharkiv, Melitopol, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities will address local authorities from Southern/Southeast Europe in a new round of online marathon for welfare and peace.

Strasbourg, 30.03.2022 – On Thursday, 31 March, from 11.00 to 12.45 CET the online marathon “Local Governments Unite for Welfare and Peace” will be continued by representatives of local governments in Ukraine and local authorities in Southern and Southeast Europe, including Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and Balkan countries.

Oleksiy CHERNYSHOV, Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine; Claudia LUCIANI, Director of the Directorate of Human Dignity, Equality and Governance of the Council of Europe, Vitaliy KLYCHKO, Kyiv City mayor, President of the Association of Ukrainian Cities, as well as mayors of other cities hit by the war will participate: Ihor TEREKHOV, Kharkiv City mayor, Halyna MINAYEVA, Chuhuiv City mayor, Ivan FEDOROV, Melitopol City mayor, Yuriy BOVA, Trostianets City mayor, Yevhen VELYCHKO, Voznesensk City mayor, and Ruslan MARTSINKIV, Ivano-Frankivsk City mayor.

Amid the ongoing aggression from the Russian Federation against Ukraine, local authorities of Ukraine continue providing public services, including in the areas currently occupied or encircled by Russian troops. The goal of the event is to explain, discuss and support their efforts to continue to offer essential services to the local population and/or to the internally displaced persons in the crisis times.

The event is organised by the Centre of Expertise for Good Governance of the Council of Europe with national partners from Ukraine.

Simultaneous interpretation will be provided from English, Italian, Spanish, Turkish and Ukrainian.