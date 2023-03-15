Media reports: Russia’s secret plan of destabilizing and turning the Republic of Moldova into a “satellite” of Moscow

One of Russia’s strategic objectives is removing all Romanian-related elements of the Republic of Moldova and the transformation of this country into a “satellite” of Moscow, according to a plan adopted by Vladimir Putin since the fall of 2021.

According to the document, entitled “Strategic objectives of the Russian Federation in Republic of Moldova”, and owned by several media organizations, such as Süddeutsche Zeitung, Yahoo News or The Dossier Center, Moscow’s plan has short-, medium- and long-term objectives set with the ultimate goal of forced “Russification” of Moldova and transformation of republics in a state completely dependent on Russia.

Short-term goals (to be achieved by 2022) included “neutralizing” any actions by the government in Chisinau to try to demilitarize Transnistria and evacuate Russian troops from the region.

Last month, the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova demanded exactly this: the demilitarization of Transnistria and the evacuation of Moscow’s troops.

At the same time, Moscow proposed the creation, in parallel, of non-governmental organizations to promote “Russian-Moldovan relations” and the opening of a consulate general of the Russian Federation in the “capital” of Gagauzia, Comrat.

The medium-term objective proposed by Vladimir Putin to be achieved by 2025 is “the creation of a favorable current of opinion towards Russia among the Moldovan elites”.

One of the goals – but not achieved by the Kremlin – was to increase the influence of Russian media publications on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and prevent the Chisinau authorities from banning pro-Kremlin media channels. At the end of last year, however, 6 Russian propaganda television stations were banned in the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, Moscow must prevent the “Romanianization” of Moldova and ensure the preservation of education and training in the Russian language. Recently, the deputies of the Bloc of Communists and Socialists caused a scandal in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova during the debates on a draft law that provides for the replacement of the phrase “Moldovan language” in the Constitution with “Romanian language”. One of Moscow’s long-term goals is for Moldova to be “forced” to join the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union – both under Kremlin control – by 2030. Another long-term objective is for the Russian language to become a “lingua franca”, i.e. the main language of “international circulation” used by the inhabitants of the Republic of Moldova. Throughout this period, Russia will continuously act against the increasing influence of NATO, the EU or the USA in the Republic of Moldova, simultaneously with the increase of the country’s energy dependence on gas imports, in particular, which are used as a tool for exercising economic influence towards Chisinau. The past few days, the Chisinau authorities announced on Sunday the foiling of a plan organized by Russia to destabilize the Republic of Moldova. The head of the General Inspectorate of the Moldovan police, Viorel Cernăuțeanu, announced, in a press conference, that the destruction of a network made up of “10 groups of 5-10 people each”, recruited “from among those with criminal records and athletes” was succeeded , network coordinated by a Russian secret service agent.