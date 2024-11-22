Media Reveals Docs of Second Private Jet Flight by Nordis That Includes PM Ciolacu
G4Media published the document on Friday showing that Marcel Ciolacu flew to Madrid on May 3, 2022, together with his close friend, Sorina Stan (Docuz), in a private plane rented by Nordis, a company that went bankrupt in early October. Also on board the plane were Alfred Simonis (along with his wife), Sorin Grindeanu and Laura Vicol (accompanied by her husband, Nordis co-shareholder, Vladimir Ciorbă). This is the second flight for which G4Media presents evidence that the PSD leader used a private jet rented by Ţiriac Air from the Nordis company.
This flight to Madrid (May 3-5, 2022), the second of the five documented by G4Media.ro, takes place in the same month and year in which the PSD leaders flew to Nice-Monaco (May 27-30, 2022). To Nice they flew in the same formation, but without Sorina Stan (Docuz). The dates of birth of Sorina Stan (Docuz) in the flight documents to Madrid coincide with the dates of Sorina Stan Docuz in the documents of the companies investigated over time by G4Media.ro.
PM Marcel Ciolacu has not yet responded. Sorin Grindeanu told G4Media.ro, when asked what the purpose of the visit was and how it was paid for: “Private. I paid for it with my own money.”
Responding to the same question, Alfred Simonis said: “I repeat what I told you in the previous question, wherever I flew/traveled privately, I did it with my own funds.” Laura Vicol and Sorina Docuz did not respond to G4Media’s messages.
Regarding the first flight with the private jet by Nordis to Nice, PM Marcel Ciolacu admitted that he went to the Formula 1 race in Monaco with his son, but says that he did it with his own money, at a time when the Nordis company was not in financial difficulties. Ciolacu claims that he has documents to prove that he paid for the trip and refers to his opponents in this campaign. “Is there a man in this world who has not done himself a favor or tried to do a favor for his child?” he says.
