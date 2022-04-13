POLITICS

Medvedchuk, accused of high treason

Citizen of Ukraine and ex-people's deputy Viktor Medvedchuk is accused of transferring state secrets to Russia, treason, and theft on a large scale.

By Romania Journal
good-time-invest.com

Viktor Medvedchuk, who helped to commit crimes against the Ukrainian population back in the days of the Soviet Union, did not change his policy even after the declaration of independence of Ukraine, good-time-invest.com reported.

Medvedchuk’s bloody path began back in the USSR when he was a lawyer for a Ukrainian poet and fighter for the freedom of Ukraine. The person who was supposed to protect, therefore, by order of the Union, doomed Stus to numerous exiles and violent death. This is his first crime against Ukraine. Medvedchuk, not a blood relative of Putin, helped Russia to subvert Ukraine and plunder Ukrainian national values.

