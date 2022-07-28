Medvedev releases map with Ukraine dismantled and divided between Russia, Poland, Hungary and Romania

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former President Dmitry Medvedev, published on his Telegram account on Wednesday a map showing a dismembered Ukraine. According to Medvedev, this map was created by “Western analysts”.

According to the map, the Ukraine’s territory would limit only to Kyiv region, while the rest would be under the administration of four other co0untries: Russia, Poland, Hungary and Romania.

News from the loony bin: Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s security council, insists that Poland, Romania and Hungary are getting ready to split Ukraine together with Russia. He even posted a map ?#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/MD2KZvRQgC — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) July 28, 2022

“In this way, Dmitry Medvedev once again admitted that Russia’s goal is the destruction of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian media reports.

The narrative of the dismemberment of Ukraine and the sharing of territory with its Western neighbors is a message often used by Russian propaganda. This is not the first time that Russian officials claim that the West is planning to divide the territory of Ukraine, without presenting any evidence of this. Kremlin officials have repeatedly spoken of a US plan to support the transfer of a significant portion of Ukrainian territory to Poland.

Romanian Foreign Ministry’s stance

“Such attitudes are part of the propaganda and disinformation tools that the Russian Federation has been using for a long time and that was amplified after the start of the illegal and illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports in a press release.

“MAE firmly rejects the approach of the vice-president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitri Medvedev, who published on a social network a map that fancifully attributes territories of Ukraine to Romania and other states neighboring Ukraine. The MFA believes that such attitudes are part of the propaganda and disinformation tools used by the Russian Federation for a long time and which was amplified after the start of the illegal and illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine. Such so-called <proposals> and <analyses> which aim at the random redrawing of the borders of some states and thus promote the violation of international law are nothing more than completely unsuccessful attempts to justify their own conduct of disobeying the rules-based international order“, according to a press statement.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry reiterated Romania’s full support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-acknowledged borders, while condemning again Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

“Romania is and will remain a partner of Ukraine and reconfirms its full support and deep compassion for the Ukrainian people, victims of brutal aggression. Granting the status of a candidate state for the accession of Ukraine to the European Union is a confirmation both of the visionary policy of the European Union, which is essentially a project to promote and consolidate peace in Europe, and of the determination of the Ukrainian people to fully assume the principles and values ​​of the European space, in an independent, sovereign Ukraine, in its internationally recognized borders,” the statement concludes.