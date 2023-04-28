Medvedev: The Republic of Moldova does not exist as a country, it was sold to Romania

Dmitri Medvedev, the vice-president of the Security Council of Russia made new controversial statements while reacting after the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Dorin Recean announced that several Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, are on a black list and are not allowed to enter the country.

The former Russian president said that the Republic of Moldova does not even exist as a country anymore, because “it was sold” to Romania.

The balck list includes the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as well as the businessman with close ties in the political environment of Russia and the Republic of Moldova, Igor Ceaika, reports NewsMaker.

In reply, Dmitri Medvedev stated that Russian officials do not “for now” intend to come to the Republic of Moldova, which no longer exists as a country anyway, because it was “sold” to Romania by the pro-Western government, on which occasion he asked Moldovan officials to respect “the sovereignty of the Moldavian Dniester Republic”, the name by which Transnistria is designated.

“The mysterious human being named Recean announced that neither the president of Russia nor Russian officials will be able to enter their country – Moldova. First of all, no one even intended to go there. Maybe, somehow, later… Secondly, there is no such country either. The local leaders sold it to Romania, becoming traitors to their own country,” wrote Medvedev.

“And it makes no sense to discuss with them. Let the people clarify with them. And let them finally decide who they are – Moldovans or Romanians,” added Medvedev, quoted by NewsMaker.

At the end of the message, in a postscript, Medvedev says: “Obviously, with the mention that all “recenians” and “the sandus” must respect the sovereignty of the Moldavian Dniester Republic”.

Medvedev’s statements come against the background of tense relations between Chisinau and Russia and in the conditions where on Sunday elections are held in the predominantly pro-Russian semi-autonomous region of Gagauzia for the appointment of the regional leader (Başcanul).

This electoral context led the authorities of the Republic of Moldova to prohibit the entry of the leader of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan into the country on April 17, a diplomatic incident that later resulted in mirror gestures in Chisinau and Moscow: the ambassadors were summoned to the offices of the respective foreign ministries and were notified of the expulsion of one member of their diplomatic staff.

Relations between Russia and the Republic of Moldova have become significantly tenses after the pro-Western government of President Maia Sandu came to power in the neighboring country, which has repeatedly accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country after invading Ukraine.