Medvedev wants a “peaceful division” of Ukraine with Romania, Hungary and Poland to avoid another world war

The vice president of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev made a new highly controversial statement, mentioning a “peaceful division” of Ukraine is “better” than a world war and in this context he invoked the “aspirations” of Poland, Hungary and Romania, informs TASS. He also said that new world war is likely, but not inevitable.

The bellicose statements come shortly after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg declared Ukraine’s place in the North Atlantic military alliance.

“The world is sick and, very likely, is on the verge of a new world war. Is he inevitable? No, it’s not,” said Medvedev, giving a speech to the participants of the “Science” marathon.

According to Medvedev, Russia was “drawn into the war, by the clash of two parts of one people”. In this context, he qualified as perfidy the discussions about the ecological agenda, as the problem of the survival of mankind is raised, while reiterating the threat of nuclear attack.

“Stop suffering because the temperature has risen by one degree in a year or a period. (…) In my opinion, this is nothing compared to the prospect of finding ourselves at the epicenter of an explosion with a temperature of 5,000 kelvins, with a speed of 350 meters per second and a pressure of 3,000 kg per square meter , with ionizing radiation and electromagnetic pulse. Does such a perspective exist today? Unfortunately yes. And it grows every day for known reasons,” said Medvedev.

The former Russian president declared that Russia could use nuclear weapons first if the aggression against it will threaten the very existence of the Russian state. He stated that a “quiet division” of Ukraine is better than its NATO membership or a world war.

“Greed and malice, hatred, ambitions are stronger than reason and healthy thinking. Let Poland take the western regions of Ukraine, but let’s be honest, Hungary and Romania have been dreaming for decades,” Medvedev said.

He added that the leaders of Poland are discussing with the Ukrainian authorities about the establishment of a confederation, “and from here it is not far even to the union, as it was before”. Medvedev claimed that Poland and other countries want to implement their plans as quickly as possible, “before the window of possibilities has closed”, and Russia and the representatives of the collective West have not reached agreements in principle. At the same time, Medvedev stated that all European politicians depend on the US, “even the quietest, most loyal ones, with whom we (Russia) have normal relations”.

Last week NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made his first visit to Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion in a show of support for Ukraine, which is preparing to launch a counteroffensive, Reuters reports.

Ukraine’s future lies in NATO, said the head of the Western military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, who stressed that he would help Kiev transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrine to NATO standards. “Let me be clear: Ukraine’s rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help make this possible,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.