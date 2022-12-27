Medvedev’s ‘prophecies’ for 2023: Dismantling of the US and EU, Elon Musk as president

Dmitri Medvedev has tweeted his “predictions” for 2023, a series of absolutely ridiculous predictions about what he thinks will happen in the coming year, including the collapse of the EU and the US and the occupation of Ukraine by Poland and Hungary. Elon Musk kept his cool and expressed his delight at Medvedev’s predictions, commenting on his post with the message “Epic!!”.

Former president and prime minister of Russia, current vice president of the Security Council, Medvedev is one of the most loyal lieutenants of the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, and since the beginning of the invasion he has assumed the role of “court jester” of the Kremlin, making some of the most bellicose and equally ridiculous claims.

“On New Year’s Eve, everyone makes predictions. Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if they are competing to find the craziest, perhaps the most absurd ones. What can happen in 2023:

The price of oil will rise to 150 dollars per barrel, and the price of gas will reach 5,000 dollars for a thousand cubic meters.

The United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union The European Union will collapse after the return of the United Kingdom.

Euro will go out of circulation Poland and Hungary will occupy the western regions of Ukraine, which will no longer exist

The fourth reich will be created, being composed of the territories of Germany and its satellites, Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the republic of Kyiv and other pariahs

The war between France and the fourth reich will begin. Europe will be divided, and Poland divided again.

Northern Ireland will secede from the United Kingdom and join Ireland.

A civil war will begin in the US with California and Texas becoming independent states. Texas and Mexico will ally.

Elon Musk will win the presidential elections in a number of states, which, after the end of the civil war, will be given to the Republican Party.

All stock exchanges and all financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia.

The Bretton Woods monetary management system will collapse, causing the destruction of the IMF and the World Bank.

The euro and the dollar will no longer circulate as global reserve currencies, and digital currencies will be used instead,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk commented “Epic post!!”. Later, after negative reactions to this post, Musk went back and wrote a new message to his original post. “These are certainly the most absurd predictions I’ve heard, and show an incredible lack of awareness of the progress made in artificial intelligence and sustainable energy.”