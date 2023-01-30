MEP Nicu Ștefănuță leaves USR

Romanian MEP Nicu Ștefănuță (Renew Europe) announced his departure from the Union Save Romania (USR) party, for reasons related to the current direction of the political formation.

“I joined USR exactly 6 years ago. Day by day, I tried to do politics differently, politics based on values, rules, ideas. Unfortunately, the direction that the leadership of this party has taken for many years is one that I cannot vouch for. I don’t have the same energy, I have different values. Today I’m putting a stop because I have to move on. I have to fight for the people who look up to me in Sibiu and in Romania”, says Nicu Ștefănuță.

“We have never forgotten what we said we would do when you stood us up in 2016, 2017 or 2019. You who froze for principles sent us into parliaments to broadcast your hoarse voice. Let’s give Romania a different shape. I believed that as long as there are good people, the fight is not lost. And there are thousands of them—hearty people, principled people, competent people. Unfortunately, it is not their voice that is heard, it is not their power. I deeply thank these people”, concludes Nicu Ștefănuță.