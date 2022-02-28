MFA asks Romanians in Russia to leave asap

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking Romanians in the Russian Federation to leave the country as a matter of urgency.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, explained to Digi24 that this is a travel advice, given that, following EU sanctions, European airspace is no longer open to Russian aircraft.

In response, Moscow decided to close its airspace for European flights.

As a result, Romanians in Russia no longer have direct flights. The minister said that several European countries have issued similar travel advice for their citizens. FM Aurescu added that at this moment the safety of Romanians in Russia is not in danger.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Romanian citizens wishing to leave the territory of the Russian Federation currently have alternative routes of travel by regular flights, with stops, through the Republic of Turkey / Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai or by road, with airlines. transport through Estonia. At the same time, the MFA recommends to the Romanian citizens who are on the territory of the Russian Federation to register their presence without delay through the platform www.econsulat.ro, at https://www.econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza, available both on PC or laptop , as well as from the mobile phone. Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow: +7 499 143 0427; +7 499 143 0350, of the Consulate General of Romania in St. Petersburg: +7812 3126141 and of the Consulate General of Romania in Rostov-on-Don: +7 (863) 283 10 15 the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens in Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators on a permanent basis,” reads the MFA press release.

U.S. closes down its embassy in Minsk

“We have suspended operations at our Embassy in Minsk and authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency employees and family members at our Embassy in Moscow. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

