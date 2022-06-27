MFA on Medvedev’s threats against Romania and Moldova: A high degree of frustration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest retorted to the statements of Dmitry Medvedev, who accused Bucharest of wanting to create a “new Greater Romania”. The Vice President of the Russian Security Council warns that there will be consequences for the Republic of Moldova if it joins the European Union. The MFA says Medvedev’s reaction indicates “a great degree of frustration” and that the EU’s decision to grant the candidate status to Moldova is “a right decision.”

“Dmitry Medvedev’s statements, subsequent to the historic European Council decision of 23-24 June on granting EU candidate status to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, are part of the Kremlin’s false rhetoric, propagated in the Republic of Moldova both before and after Russia’s illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

This reaction indicates, in addition to a high degree of frustration, one thing for sure: the decision of the European Council to grant candidate status to the Republic of Moldova is a correct decision and represents a truly historic achievement, a reconfirmation of the European vocation and orientation of the Republic Moldova and its citizens.

This decision represents, on the one hand, the initiation of the irreversible path towards the full integration of the Republic of Moldova in the European Union, where it belongs and, on the other hand, a new confirmation of the strategic value of the Union’s enlargement policy“, the MFA press release reads.

In an interview with the TASS news agency, Medvedev said that the direct entry of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union is not possible. In addition, he accused Romanian officials of “doing political dances around Moldova” for a long time and of intensifying efforts to take over the country “legally”. Thus, says Medvedev, there will be consequences for Moldova, including higher energy prices and disruption of other resources.