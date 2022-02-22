MFA to Romanians in Ukraine: “Leave the country immediately”

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that, amid the escalation of the security situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region, the alert level for Ukraine has been raised to the maximum level “Leave the country immediately!”.

“Amid serious deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Romanian citizens not to travel to this country, and those temporarily in Ukraine to leave the territory of this state immediately. At the same time, MFA strongly recommends avoiding traveling in the eastern part of Ukraine, respectively in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in the Crimean Peninsula, as well as in the border area in northern and northeastern Ukraine, reminding Romanian citizens that the security situation in these areas has severely worsened,” reads the MAE alert.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advises Romanian citizens to remain vigilant, to avoid large crowds, to be constantly informed by reliable sources and to be able to promptly adjust their travel plans, depending on the security situation in the area.

The Foreign Ministry recalls that Romania does not recognize the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which remain, according to international law, integral parts of Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the diplomatic mission and consular offices in Ukraine, is ready to provide protection and consular assistance to Romanian citizens on the territory of Ukraine,” the cited source said.

The MAE reminded the Romanian citizens who are in Ukraine to notify their contact details of their presence in Ukraine through the e-consulat.ro platform (https://www.econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza) or by contacting the nearest consular office by phone (Romanian Embassy in Kiev: +380936252717, Consulate General Chernivtsi: +380635669918; Consulate General Odessa: +380955412788; Solotvino Consulate: +380682140918).

The MAE also reminds that a telephone line dedicated to Romanian citizens who are temporarily in Ukraine and requesting protection and consular assistance has been activated at the level of the Consular Department of the MAE – phone 0040 -751.084.537.