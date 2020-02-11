Mihai Tudose, PSD’s campaign manager for local elections
Recently back to PSD from Pro Romania, Mihai Tudose has been appointed, next to Claudiu Manda, to coordinate the PSD campaign for local elections. Tudose vowed that there will be a strict selection of the candidates, claiming that “not a single person who has final criminal sentence” will run on the party’s lists.
PSD interim leader Marcel Ciolacu ordered Tudose and Manda to come up with the campaign staff by Wednesday.
PSD Congress might take place on February 29
Marcel Ciolacu has announced that PSD will decide the date of the Congress to elect new leadership after consultation with the local organizations and that the congress will be most probably set for February 29. Ciolacu added he will decide next week if he is running or not for the party’s helm.
No PSD member or leader has voiced intention to run for the top position so far, with several voices from the party yet revealing endorsement for Marcel Ciolacu, like Gabriela Firea.
PSD barons, allegedly in favor of early elections
During the PSD Executive National Committee on Monday, most of the Social Democrat leaders have endorsed the idea of early elections, with sources from the party disclosing that the most vocal leaders in favour of snap elections have been Paul Stanescu, the leader of PSD Olt branch and Olguta Vasilescu from Craiova.
The same sources claimed that the coming strategy of PSD is not to block the investiture vote of the Orban Cabinet II, even if they will also challenge Orban’s re-nomination to the Constitutional Court.