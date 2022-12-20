Minister of Energy: Self-declarations for capped energy prices will be eliminated

The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu announces, in a message published on Facebook, that the Government will amend the law that establishes the price of energy so that the obligation to submit a declaration for those who have several places of consumption will be eliminated. The minister’s message comes after PSD sent in a press release that it will request the removal of the statement in the Coalition. Thus, the price will be capped for all places of consumption, including those who live in rent, if they fall within the established ceilings of no more than 255 kWh. Declarations will still have to be submitted by families with at least three children, single-parent families and people with disabilities who need medical equipment to benefit from a price of 0.68 lei/kWh, regardless of registered consumption.

“Regarding the provision in the law approved by the Parliament whereby Romanians with several places of consumption have the obligation to give a declaration on their own responsibility, I announce that the situation is being resolved. Since the end of last week, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă has drawn up the task of creating a draft ordinance to ELIMINATE these statements, so that all citizens can benefit from the capped tariffs regardless of the number of places of consumption. The project will be finalized and put into decision-making transparency this evening, to be approved next week, during the last government meeting this year”, writes Minister Popescu.

Previously, PSD had annoounced that it will propose in the governing coalition the elimination “as an emergency” of the regulation regarding the submission of a self-responsibility declaration in which the place of consumption at which the capped energy prices are granted must be specified electric.

“The wording of the law is unclear, and its application would introduce discrimination, especially in the case of tenants who fall within the consumption limits for which lower electricity prices are granted. At the same time, such a requirement creates major problems at the level of electricity suppliers regarding the management of a large number of declarations that should be submitted in a very short period of time. Last but not least, in its current form, the regulation discourages energy saving for large categories of citizens, which goes against the policy established at the level of the European Union”, the social democrats justify their proposal to eliminate the targeted regulation”, according to a PSD statement sent on Tuesday.

The obligation to submit an application and declaration on one’s own responsibility to benefit from a capped energy price has stirred the population’s discontent, with people having to stand in queues to submit declarations before the end of the year, when it will enter the new regulation is in force.