Missile launched by the Russians fell on the Republic of Moldova’s territory

A missile launched by the Russians and shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system fell on Monday in the northern extremity of the town of Naslavcea in the Republic of Moldova, located on the border with Ukraine, without any casualties, according to the first information transmitted by the Ministry of the Interior from Chisinau, Unimedia reports.

According to the Moldovan media, the windows of several houses in Naslavcea were destroyed.

Russian forces attacked the hydroelectric plant in Novodnestrovsk on Monday morning, located approximately 15 kilometers from the Republic of Moldova, according to deschide.md.

The Border Police of the Republic of Moldova announced the suspension of the activity of five border crossing points. It is about PTF Giurgiulesti-Reni, which is not working due to the disconnection of electricity on the Ukrainian side. At the same time, PTF Otaci, PTF Larga, PTF Unguri, PTF Briceni interrupted their work schedule for security reasons, after the Ukrainian authorities prohibited crossing the border in the context of air attack risks on Ukraine.

After 10 a.m., the Border Police announced that PTF Giurgiulești-Reni resumed its activity in normal mode, with the reconnection of electricity on the Ukrainian side.