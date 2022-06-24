Moldova and Ukraine have received the status of candidate countries for EU membership

Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova have received the status of candidate countries for EU membership. The “historic” decision was taken unanimously on Thursday night by EU leaders, President Klaus Iohannis announced.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening that granting the status of candidate for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova changed the paradigm of EU enlargement, and enlargement policy received a new impetus, calling the decision of EU leaders a “big step”, a historic step.

“I believe that Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have received a new impetus and I am convinced that they will all get to work, to implement the reforms and projects that are still needed to take the next step. Congratulations. I want this road to be fast, good, successful”, said the Romanian president in the press statements made at the end of the meeting of the EU leaders.

President Klaus Iohannis, also stated that Romania had got involved in the decision to grant the status of EU candidate country for the Republic of Moldova and this decision is to some extent a success of Romania. The Romanian head of stated added that he would like to ” within a reasonable time Romania and the Republic of Moldova to find themselves together in the European Union.

“It is certainly a success of us, of everyone, of the European Union, of the Republic of Moldova, and, in a reasonable part it is also a Romania’s success. But we must be aware, we are very happy with this success, which Romania has worked on, so we got involved. We have always been involved in promoting understanding and, now, status. This makes us very happy, however, to be aware, it is the first step in a longer series of steps and I really want to reach, in a reasonable time, the phase in which what I described in my first election campaign for the Romanian Presidency, for Romania and Moldova to be together in the European Union”.

In his turn, Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca hailed the decision.

EU Council President Charles Michel,also wrote on Twitter about the decision taken by EU leaders, calling it a “historic moment” and congratulating the heads of state, Volodymyr Zelenski and Maia Sandu.

Sandu, Zelensky hail decision

Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Maia Sandu welcome the decision to grant the status of candidate countries for EU membership to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

“Historic day for Moldova: The European Council offered us the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union. We are on the road to the EU, which will bring more well-being, more opportunities and more order to Moldovans in their country “, wrote Maia Sandu on Facebook.

The President of the Republic of Moldova says that the road to the EU will require a lot of work and effort. “We have a complicated road ahead of us, which will require a lot of work and effort – and which we are ready to take together to ensure a better future for our citizens. Moldova has a future in the European Union!”, said d Maia Sandu.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said it is “a unique and historic moment” after Ukraine was officially awarded the status of candidate for the European Union. “This is a unique and historic moment in Ukraine-EU relations,” Zelensky said in a Twitter post, saying that in his opinion, “Ukraine’s future lies in the EU.”

The President of Ukraine also said that the historic decision of the European Council to grant Ukraine EU candidate status is a recognition of the fact that his country belongs to Europe, and is not a transit land, on the border between orcs and elves.

“It is officially recognized that Ukraine is not a bridge, it is not a pillow between the West and Russia, it is not a buffer between Europe and Asia, it is not a sphere of influence, it is not a gray area or a transit territory. It is not the border between orcs and elves. Ukraine is an equal future partner for at least 27 EU countries. Ukraine is a candidate for accession to the European Union,” Zelensky wrote on Friday morning on the Telegram platform.

The leader in Kyiv on Thursday evening thanked each EU member state for its support in the process of joining the European Union. Zelensky also had a special message for Romania. “Thank you, Mr. President Klaus, our cooperation in the region and in European structures can indeed become one of the foundations of global stability,” Zelensky said in a message to Romania.

Emotional photo in Ukraine

An emotional photo of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanișina, who campaigned intensively for Ukraine’s candidate status, proves the impact of this decision by EU leaders on Ukraine. The Ukrainian official is caught on camera in her office, face down and with a napkin between her fingers, obviously wiping away her tears.

Last week, three major EU powers – Germany, France and Italy – said they agreed with candidate status for Ukraine, albeit with some additional conditions. The European Commission has also recommended a similar approach. Moldova enjoyed the support of both the Commission and Germany, France and Italy.

EU leaders have stressed that these countries will have many “tasks to do” and that after launching the most ambitious enlargement since Eastern European states joined after the Cold War, the EU bloc may have to change in order to cope.