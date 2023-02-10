Moldovan PM Natalia Gavrilita resigns

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavriliță announced her resignation through a press statement. The information comes after the press from Chisinau reported on Friday morning that the Government of the Republic of Moldova would step down.

“(…) Despite the multiple crises the country has faced, our progress has been highly appreciated by the EU. Our people deserve to enjoy all the benefits of the EU that they have been deprived of for 30 years (…). If the Government had at home the same support and trust that we felt in our European partners, we would have been able to advance further and faster. Dear citizens, after a year and a half at the head of this Government, the time has come to announce my resignation from this position (…). The team I worked with at the Government was a team of constructive people, oriented towards development, with expertise in the field of economy and investments”, Gavrilița also said.

No one imagined that the PAS government would have to manage so many crises generated by the Russian war, the resigning PM added, announcing that the Republic of Moldova is entering a new phase, in which the priority is security.

“In 18 months of mandate, I governed in a regime of continuous crisis. We knew how to keep calm in Transnistria and we were in constant dialogue with strategic partners – Romania, USA. We managed to implement the assumed reform plan, we accelerated infrastructure projects that had stagnated for years. We have taken steps for the energy independence of the country. The whole world is going through a difficult time. I will remain in the service of my people,” Gavrilita stated.

“I believe that we will overcome the trials of these times well and I leave the leadership of the government with a peaceful heart. I urge you to remain united and in solidarity, in a country where the rights and freedoms of every citizen are respected,” she concluded.

Maia Sandu appointed Dorin Recean as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova

In order to help people further, the new government will have to boost economic growth. Let’s improve the living standards of citizens. To accelerate and improve justice reform. The new Government aims to cleanse the country of corruption and injustice. I signed the decree appointing Dorin Recean as a candidate for the position of prime minister”, said Maia Sandu.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, had previously announced that she accepted the resignation of the head of the government, Natalia Gavriliţa, and that she will have consultations with the parliamentary factions, and later she will appoint a candidate for the position of prime minister.

“I took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița. I thank her very much for her enormous sacrifice and efforts to lead the country in a time of so many crises. Despite unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with great care and dedicated work. We have stability, peace and development – where others wanted war and bankruptcy. Thank you very much, Natalia! Following the legal procedures, following the resignation of the Prime Minister, I will have consultations with the parliamentary factions and, subsequently, I will appoint a candidate for the position of Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova”, says Sandu.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday in Brussels that Ukraine intercepted a plan by the Russian secret services to destroy the Republic of Moldova.

However, Kremlin claimed it does not know which document Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was referring to.

“Ask Mr. Zelensky, we don’t know what this is about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday when asked by journalists about Zelensky’s statements, according to Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.