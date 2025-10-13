The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean, announced that he is retiring from politics and, therefore, will no longer accept being proposed for a new mandate as head of the government in Chisinau. Recean is also giving up the mandate of deputy obtained following the elections of September 28. Several names are being circulated in Chisinau to take over the position of Prime Minister.

The announcement was made on Monday, October 13, during a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Parliament, Igor Grosu.

Igor Grosu: “I announce that PAS will come up with a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. We had the great pleasure of working with the Prime Minister (…). There were several very difficult winters that we had to deal with, with a war on the border, at the same time we had to organize parliamentary elections. At the same time, the institutions had to do their job, bring investments, bring resources to increase pensions and salaries. Mr. Prime Minister, we thank you for accepting the invitation to serve in office (…). Our intention was to nominate Mr. Recean for the position of Prime Minister”, said Igor Grosu, the Chisinau press reports.

Dorin Recean: “I thank PAS for the trust and for the mandate to lead the Government of the Republic of Moldova in this complicated period (…). The stage that the Republic of Moldova has reached today is due to each official who chose to do his job honestly. I was honored by the trust of PAS, but my decision is different… My mandate ends with the expiration of the mandate of the current Government (…)”. Thus, after the inauguration of the new Government, the current Prime Minister, who has access to Parliament on the PAS lists, will also resign his mandate as a deputy.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu reacted immediately after Recean’s announcement, thanking him for the effort he made. “Thank you, Dorin, for agreeing to be with us in these complicated years!” began the message of the President of the Republic of Moldova.

Rumored names for the vacant PM position

After the PAS victory in the parliamentary elections of September 28, 2025, several names are being circulated for the position of prime minister, but only at the level of assumptions. No name has been officially confirmed.

However, among those mentioned was the investor Vasile Tofan, who returned to the Republic of Moldova after more than 20 years spent abroad, has a master’s degree in business and administration from Harvard Business School. He is involved in the field of business, including winemaking. However, in a podcast he denied that he had a proposal from PAS to hold the position of prime minister.

Among other names that have been circulated in the public space is the former Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, who held the position of head of diplomacy in Chisinau during the period 2021-2024, but also in 2019, in the Government then led by the current President Maia Sandu. Popescu holds a degree in Political Science, International Relations, from the Moscow State University of International Relations, Russia. The name of the current Minister of Education, Dan Perciun, a former PAS MP, who is only 34 years old, also appeared in the public space. Perciun has a Master’s degree in Social Economics, from Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Psychology and Sociology, from the University of Cambridge.