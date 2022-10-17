Monday’s bombing in Kyiv – 1 kilometer away from the Romanian embassy

Monday’s bombing in Kyiv was 1-1.5 kilometers from the Romanian embassy, ​​said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. He said the staff were safe. In this context, the minister specified that Romania condemns Russia’s recent attacks in Ukraine.

Before today’s meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the member states of the European Union – the Council of Foreign Affairs (CAE), which is held in Luxembourg, Romanian FM Aurescu stated that some missiles hit at a distance of 1 – 1.5 kilometers from the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Kyiv.

“I will today reiterate Romania’s condemnation of the recent escalation of the conflict in Ukraine by Russia, especially through the missile attacks of last Monday, but also during the course of today, in the center of Kyiv and in other cities in Ukraine. This morning I kept in close contact with the Romanian Embassy in Kyiv.

Several rockets hit at a distance of 1-1.5 km from the headquarters of our Embassy, ​​but all personnel are safe and we are carefully monitoring the evolution of events. These attacks represent a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which firmly prohibits any attack on civilian targets and civilians,” said Bogdan Aurescu.

The meeting of the EU FMs is focused on talks on how countering the impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine. In this regard, the Romajian FM underlined that it is very important for the European Union to support the Republic of Moldova, “which is one of the countries most affected by the conflict in Ukraine”.

“Romania is making its own contribution: we are already supplying electricity to our neighbor, the Republic of Moldova, to manage this situation effectively. At the same time, I will reiterate Romania’s condemnation of the fact that, last Monday, some of the missiles that hit Ukraine have crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova, which represents another violation of international law, especially since we are talking about a neutral state, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova,” the Romanian Foreign Minister said.

Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the latest package of sanctions adopted by the European Union against Russia and supports the latest tranche for the European Peace Facility in support of Ukraine, as well as the launch of the EU mission to train the Ukrainian army, which he said is “a very big step forward important in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities”. “Romania will continue its support for Ukraine. It is a multidimensional support, but now I just want to mention the fact that, since the beginning of the crisis, more than 5.2 million tons of grain have passed through Romania to third destinations, which is an important support in the management of the global food crisis“, the FM stressed.