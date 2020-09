More ambassadors recalled

After signing the decree for recalling 12 Romanian ambassadors on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis has signed new ones to recall more diplomats, including Romania’s ambassador to UK, Dan Mihalache and Adrian Cioroianu, ambassador to UNESCO.

Who are the new ambassadors recalled?

•Radu Octavian Dobre, ambassadors to India, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal;

• Adrian Mihai Cioroianu, ambassador, Romania’s permanent delegate to UNESCO;

• Ferdinand Nagy, ambassador to Montenegro;

• Carmen Liliana Burlacu, ambassador to the Czech Republic;

• Daniela Brînduşa Băzăvan, ambassador to Morocco and Mauritania;

• Dana Manuela Constantinescu, ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina;

• Viorel Stănilă, ambassador to Northern Macedonia;

• Ion Gâlea, ambassador to Bulgaria;

• Romeo Stanciu, ambassador to Uzbekistan;

• Sorin-Dan Mihalache, ambassador to UK;

• Radu-Liviu Horumbă, ambassador to Georgia;

• Adrian Kozjacski, ambassador to Iran;

• Mircea Perpelea, ambassador to Albania;

• Cristian Istrate, extraordinary ambassador, head of Romania’s Permanent Mission on the international organizations in Vienna.