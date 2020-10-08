More than 60 political, business and civil society leaders from across Europe debate at EUROSFAT 2020

Debates on the EU Recovery Plan, the digital revolution and the European Green Deal

Speakers such as Ludovic Orban, Dacian Cioloș, Laura Codruța Kö vesi, Emil Boc, Dominic Fritz, Allen Coliban

UiPath, the first “unicorn” of the Romanian business, among the participants

Mahomed Ridouani, the Mayor of Leuven, European Capital of Innovation 2020, in dialogue with Emil Boc

More than 60 political, business and non-governmental leaders discuss the main themes of the EU’s recovery plan – sustainable development, digitalisation and the European Green Deal, at the 8th edition of EUROSFAT, a forum organized between 12 -16 October by the EUROPULS – Centre of European Expertise.

The online event will include nine sessions about the EU’s post-COVID-19 recovery plan, the labor market, justice, combating climate change, urban innovation, digitalisation, multiculturalism, agriculture, sustainable development.

“At EUROSFAT we will debate the newest topics on the European Union’s agenda. The European Recovery Plan, the digital transition, and the European Green Deal are being discussed in Brussels. We will connect Romania to these essential debates for our future. What will Europe and Romania look like in the next 10 years? But in 2050? How can we access as much European money as possible? What does the Green Deal mean for agriculture or poor regions? How will digital Romania look? We will discuss all these questions but also others at the EUROSFAT 2020 Forum”, said Dumitru Oprițoiu, representative of the EUROPULS – Centre of European Expertise.

EUROSFAT will begin on Monday, October 12, at 1 PM with a panel on “Next Generation EU”, the record €750 billion program created so that the EU countries could recover after the crisis caused by the COVID-19

At the opening of this panel will speak: Ludovic Orban – Prime Minister of Romania (TBC), Dacian Cioloș– Renew Europe Group Leader in the European Parliament, and E.S.Cord Meier-Klodt – Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania and representative of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The opening session will continue with interventions from political leaders such as Siegfried Mureșan – MEP PNL; Victor Negrescu – MEP PSD; Dragoș Pîslaru – MEP USR PLUS, Cristina Buzașu – state advisor for European Affairs, Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Government of Romania. They will enter into dialogue with representatives of young people: presidents of youth branches from the main political parties, representatives of students.

In the panels of the following days, will join the debates authorities and managers, such as: Laura Codruța Kövesi – European Chief Prosecutor, European Public Prosecutor’s Office; Lara Tassan Zanin – director of the European Investment Bank Group in Romania; Juliane Schulte – resident representative Friedrich Ebert Foundation; Allen Coliban – mayor of Brașov; Ciprian Ciucu- mayor of sector 6 in Bucharest; Gheorghe Damian – mayor of Ciugud; Dominic Fritz – mayor of Timișoara; Octavian Ursu – mayor of Görlitz (the first Romanian elected mayor in Germany); Emil Boc – mayor of Cluj-Napoca; Mohamed Ridouani – mayor of Leuven; Nicolae Ștefănuță– MEP USR PLUS; Jeroen Jutte – Head of Unit, DG Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission; Adrian Oros – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Government of

Romania; Mihail Dumitru – deputy director general for Agriculture and Rural Development, European Commission; Florian Ciolacu – executive director Romanian Farmers Club; Răzvan Atim – general manager for Eastern Europe, UiPath; Oleg Roibu – legal and public policy director, eMag; Veronica Ștefan – founder and coordinator of Digital Citizens Romania; Victor Guzun – Friedrich Naumann Foundation digitalization ambassador; Victor Dijkshoorn – coordinator Dutch Green Cities Project in Romania; Gerriette Mollink – Regional Coordinator of National Program for Regional Energy Strategy, The Netherlands (TBC).

Among the most interesting debates are:

Next Generation EU: a plan for the next generation? – Monday, October 12, 1 PM. The panel is a debate between high-ranking political leaders and young leaders;

– Monday, October 12, 1 PM. The panel is a debate between high-ranking political leaders and young leaders; Forgotten leaders in the race for the climate change – How can local actors become the game changers in the climate efforts? – Monday, 12 October, 4 PM. The panel represents a dialogue about the environment and the fight against climate change at the local level with the new mayors Allen Coliban (Brașov) and Ciprian Ciucu (sector 6 in Bucharest);

– Monday, 12 October, 4 PM. The panel represents a dialogue about the environment and the fight against climate change at the local level with the new mayors Allen Coliban (Brașov) and Ciprian Ciucu (sector 6 in Bucharest); Transforming European local communities: innovation, multiculturalism, sustainable development – “ Innovation ” session – Thursday, October 15, 10 AM. Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca will enter into dialogue with Mohamed Ridouani, mayor of Leuven (Belgium) – European Capital of Innovation 2020. Cluj-Napoca was a finalist in this competition organized by the European Commission;

– Thursday, October 15, 10 AM. Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca will enter into dialogue with Mohamed Ridouani, mayor of Leuven (Belgium) – European Capital of Innovation 2020. Cluj-Napoca was a finalist in this competition organized by the European Commission; Transforming European local communities: innovation, multiculturalism, sustainable development – “ Multiculturalism ” session – Thursday, October 15, 12.30 PM. The session represents a debate between Dominic Fritz, the mayor of German origin of Timișoara, and Octavian Ursu, mayor of Görlitz and also the first Romanian elected mayor in Germany;

– Thursday, October 15, 12.30 PM. The session represents a debate between Dominic Fritz, the mayor of German origin of Timișoara, and Octavian Ursu, mayor of Görlitz and also the first Romanian elected mayor in Germany; Transforming European local communities: innovation, multiculturalism, sustainable development – “Rural Development” session – Thursday, October 15, 2PM. The panel represents a debate on rural development with Gheorghe Damian, the mayor of Ciugud, the commune in Romania that attracted a record amount of European funds;

– Thursday, October 15, 2PM. The panel represents a debate on rural development with Gheorghe Damian, the mayor of Ciugud, the commune in Romania that attracted a record amount of European funds; Romanian agriculture and the green transition – Thursday, October 15, 4 PM. The panel will include a dialogue on the impact of the Green Pact on agriculture. Among the participants are Adrian Oros – Minister of Agriculture and Mihail Dumitru – deputy director general of the Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission;

Thursday, October 15, 4 PM. The panel will include a dialogue on the impact of the Green Pact on agriculture. Among the participants are Adrian Oros – Minister of Agriculture and Mihail Dumitru – deputy director general of the Directorate of Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission; Digital Romania. Rethinking society after COVID-19 – Friday, October 16, 11 AM. The session will include a debate on the digitalization of Romania. Among the confirmed speakers are Răzvan Atim, general manager for Eastern Europe, UiPath; Oleg Roibu, legal and public policy director, EMag; Veronica Ștefan, founder and coordinator of Digital Citizens Romania;

The COVID-19 Pandemic and the respect of the Rule of law – Friday, October 16, 4PM. The panel will be opened by a speech by E.S. Roelof van Ees, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Romania. The discussion will continue with Laura Codruța Kovesi, European Chief Prosecutor, European Public Prosecutor’s Office, Marc Spitzkatz, Judge Landgericht Berlin and Hugo Hillenaar – Chief Prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office (the Netherlands) (TBC).

The full agenda of the event is available on the EUROSFAT 2020 website.