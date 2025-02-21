Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Russian-American talks in Riyadh did not address the issue of NATO troop withdrawal from Eastern Europe and the return to the 1997 alignment, Tass reported.

In the press conference held by Peskov, he was asked about the scenario of returning to the 1997 alignment, to which he replied: “No, it is not true, it is not true. Our position that the advancement of NATO’s military infrastructure in several, soon almost a dozen, waves [of expansion] towards our borders is our concern. This position of ours is well known to everyone, it is not a secret for anyone”.

Thus, Dmitry Peskov clarifies that NATO expansion is a permanent concern of the Russian Federation, but during the negotiations in Riyadh, this topic was not addressed in the 4.5-hour talks held by the delegations from the Russian Federation and the US.

The official Kremlin press agency, Tass, speaks about the statements of the head of the presidential office who pointed out that “during the talks between the delegations of Russia and the US in Riyadh, the Russian side demanded the withdrawal of NATO from Eastern Europe. According to him, the US rejected this request.”

As a reminder, the presidential advisor for defense and national security and the head of the presidential chancellery, Cristian Diaconescu, stated on Wednesday on Antena 3 CNN that the Russian delegation asked the American one, during the talks in Riyadh, for a redistribution of spheres of influence in Europe and the withdrawal of the US from Eastern Europe, including Romania. Later, in statements made to Digi24, Diaconescu nuanced his statements.

“An extremely complicated policy that the Russian Federation announced since 2022, when it was trying to determine Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine and through negotiation, states from the North Atlantic Alliance in the European Union were taking the appropriate steps. As was known from that period, the explicit request of the Russian Federation was the withdrawal of security guarantees, on the 1997 alignment,” explained Cristian Diaconescu, when asked about his statements.

Asked if this request to no longer benefit from security guarantees from the US and NATO was on the table during the recent negotiations between the US and Russia, Diaconescu denied it, saying that it was a negotiation package from 2022.

“Regarding what is being requested, first of all, it was not on the negotiating table at this time. Secondly, regarding guarantees, rest assured that we are looking very carefully at this subject and our steps are very serious and a priority in relation to rejecting such claims,” ​​he later stated.