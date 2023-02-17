MPs increased their lump sums by 7,500 lei

​The amounts allocated to elected members of the Parliament increase starting from March 1. The lawmakers secretly increased, a week ago, by 7,500 lei the lump sum received from the Parliament for the monthly expenses with the parliamentary cabinets. Thus, the lump sum that the MPs will receive will be 35,500 lei per month.

Moreover,they added new areas in which they can use public money, so they will be able to promote themselves on social media networks, organize events, conferences, but also pay for consultancy and professional training courses for employees. 50% of the total lump sum spent will be able to justify it only on the basis of declarations on their own responsibility.

The lump sum received by each parliamentarian increases from March 1 by approximately 7,500 lei.

The leadership of the two Chambers of the Parliament convened a meeting on February 10, a Friday, when normally there is no activity in the Parliament, the elected officials being away in the territory. During the meeting, a Decision was approved regarding the amendment of the Decision of the Permanent Offices of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate Number 5/2013, which refers to the conditions under which the money from the lump sums can be used by deputies and senators.