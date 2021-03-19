National Resilience Plan released: Highways and roads of EUR 4.5 bln envisaged

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan has been put under public debate on the website of the Ministry of European Projects, after a first agreement in the Government. Next week the Executive is expected to approve the memorandum based on which it will negotiate the plan with the European Commission. PM Florin Citu said that the Plan will be presented in Parliament as well.

“After the state budget, the Resilience Plan was the second test of this ruling coalition and this clearly proves that this coalition is united and strong. The plan is by 2026, so we must be here after 2024 as well to get sure the Plan is enforced. We allot important resources to infrastructure, we want to build hospitals, gas networks and we have social projects. A reform Romania needs,” stated PM Florin Citu.

Hundreds of highways and express roads, as well connections with various projects of high speed roads, all worth EUR 4.5 billion, were included in the Resilience Plan, which aims to attract new EU funds to relieve the impact of the COVID pandemic on the national economy. All projects included in the Plan have a prerequisite though: to be concluded by the end of 2026.

According to the document, the Romanian government budgeted expenses of over EUR 41 billion, more than the sum destined to Romania. A week ago, the minister of EU Projects Cristian Ghinea said that Romania will get for the Resilience Plan only EUR 29.2 bln instead of EUR 30.5 bln, initially announced. The minister argued that the decision to allot a higher sum was to have “a negotiation margin”.

The plan also includes relevant measures for the green transition (37%), including biodiversity and for the digital transition (20%).

Other projects

construction of 200 integrated medical centres in the countryside and in the vulnerale urban areas; investments in the hospital infrastructure, in new hospitals

expansion of the water and sewage networks for localities with over 2,000 inhabitants

modernization of irrigation systems to prevent drought

development of digital infrastructure to increase the administrative performance of the public services

limiting illegal logging and ROMSILVA administrative reform

development of digitalized “ecological islands” for the waste selective collection

optimization of the railway traffic management and investments

construction of new subway lines in Bucharest-Ilfov and Cluj

a national digital register of buildings

raising energy efficiency of the historical buildings

investments in the new energy industry in Gorj and Jiului Valley

implementing investments in solar energy

government cloud and digital system interconnected in the public administration, electronic signature

education programmes within the Educated Romania project

operating the National Development Bank of Romania

endorsing the excellency and creativity in the film industry.