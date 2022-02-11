NATO chief: Romania could host an Alliance battle group, such as permanent presence of allied troops

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said today at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Base on Friday that the alliance is assessing whether it should adapt its longer-term presence on the eastern flank, with fighting groups in Romania and other southeastern countries. NATO. A combat group is a solid, quasi-permanent presence of NATO.

Currently, the only Eastern European countries that benefit from the presence of NATO multinational battlegroups are Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland

Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference with President Klaus Iohannis that a decision would be made this spring. He added that this fighting group would most likely be led by France.

“Let’s make a distinction between the immediate need to increase our presence on NATO’s eastern flank – the Allies have already sent forces here – this has already happened and we will continue to support the eastern flank. We are ready to take immediate action if necessary, we have increased the readiness of the NATO response force and we can send troops quickly. We are ready to act. The US president has announced that he will allocate another 8,500 troops to NATO’s response force, which can get here quickly. We are evaluating whether we should adapt our longer-term presence on the eastern flank, here we are fighting groups in Romania, maybe in all the other countries in the southeast of NATO. This will be discussed at next week’s meeting of NATO Defense Ministers. I think the final decision will be made this spring. So I think that in addition to the more urgent needs, there could be long-term increases, including battlegroups,” NATO Secretary-General Klaus Iohannis told a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis.

Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO presence has already increased with thousands of troops from the United States, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, France.

He added that troop deployments are under way right now.

“It is an ongoing process, a consolidation of the presence on the eastern flank. On the other hand, it is the troops of the allied states that are in their own bases, but which can be deployed quickly where needed. On top of that, we are thinking about long-term adaptations, that is, fighting groups in Romania and other countries. France has offered to send troops, but it will take time for them to arrive. Other allies have shown willingness to join the French group. We already have fighting groups in the three Baltic countries and Poland. This is a strong signal that an attack on an ally will trigger a reaction from the Alliance. We are working with battle groups in this region as well,” said the NATO Secretary General.

In his turn, the Romanian President Iohannis said that NATO is a purely defensive alliance. “We do not want to attack anyone or invade anyone, but we want to guarantee the security of our states and of our citizens,” he stated, underlying that Romania is a safe country and no Romanian should be afraid.

“Romania is in the NATO alliance, the strongest military alliance in history. In order to come to our aid, we have these soldiers that we greeted here today, based on Mihail Kogălniceanu and others who came from strategic partner states, from allies, to work together with the Romanian military. It is obvious that NATO is a defensive, purely defensive alliance, we do not want to attack anyone and we do not want to invade anyone, but we want to guarantee the security of our states and the security of our citizens. That’s what we do. If we talk about the Deveselu installation, it is purely defensive, it cannot be used to attack anyone. This rhetoric we hear from time to time is false, the Deveselu facility is part of a larger NATO framework, a defensive missile defense framework. We have nothing to hide or avoid. Romania is a safe country,” President Iohannis told a joint news conference at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.