NATO extended Mircea Geoană’s mandate until October 2024

Mircea Geoană’s mandate as Deputy Secretary General of NATO has been extended until mid-October 2024, the spokeswoman of the North Atlantic Alliance, Oana Lungescu, announced on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent the message announcing the extension of Geoană’s mandate:

“Mircea Geoană has been an outstanding Deputy Secretary General of NATO and a great support for me personally at a critical time for Euro-Atlantic security. His political skill, expertise and grace even under pressure continue to be strong assets for our transatlantic Alliance. In recognition of his service, I have extended his mandate as Deputy Secretary General by one year, until mid-October 2024. I thank Mircea for his dedication, and look forward to continuing our work together,” Stoltenberg said, according to the message published on twitter by Oana Lungescu on Twitter.

