Mircea Geoana/Facebook
POLITICSTOP NEWS

NATO extended Mircea Geoană’s mandate until October 2024

By Alina Grigoras
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Mircea Geoană’s mandate as Deputy Secretary General of NATO has been extended until mid-October 2024, the spokeswoman of the North Atlantic Alliance, Oana Lungescu, announced on Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent the message announcing the extension of Geoană’s mandate:

“Mircea Geoană has been an outstanding Deputy Secretary General of NATO and a great support for me personally at a critical time for Euro-Atlantic security. His political skill, expertise and grace even under pressure continue to be strong assets for our transatlantic Alliance. In recognition of his service, I have extended his mandate as Deputy Secretary General by one year, until mid-October 2024. I thank Mircea for his dedication, and look forward to continuing our work together,” Stoltenberg said, according to the message published on twitter by Oana Lungescu on Twitter.

 

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for almost 7 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for more than 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More