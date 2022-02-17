NATO Secretary General: Alliance to increase its long-term military presence in Romania

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after a meeting with defense ministers on Thursday that the Alliance would increase its long-term military presence in Romania, referring to the establishment of a Permanent Battlegroup. Stoltenberg said NATO remains open to dialogue with Russia, but the Allies must be “strong, united, firm.”

“We have decided at this defense ministerial meeting, that we have asked our military commanders to look into advice on the next steps for a more longer term increased presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, including with battlegroups in Romania and other countries in the east, central and southeast of the Alliance. So for me, this just underlines the importance of NATO’s dual track. We need to be strong, we need to be united, we need to be firm but at the same time, we are always ready to find a peaceful diplomatic solution through dialogue. NATO believes in dialogue. We believe in diplomacy and we are ready to engage in good faith with Russia on that tomorrow.”

He also referred to the situation in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces opened fire on Thursday. “We are concerned that Russia is looking for a pretext for an armed attack on Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

“Regrettably, I think what we are seeing now is a kind of new normal for European security. Because we have seen this trend over many years. Where Russia contest fundamental principles for European security and where they’re willing to use force as I’ve done against Ukraine, Georgia, but also to threaten with the use of force to intimidate countries in in Europe,” the NATO chief added.

Stoltenberg voice concern that “Russia is trying to stage as a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine”. “It is still no clarity, no certainty about Russia’s intensions, we don’t know what will happen, but what we do know is that Russia has amassed the biggest force we have seen in Europe for decades, in and around Ukraine. And we also know that there are many Russian intelligence officers operating in Ukraine. They are present in Donbass, and we have seen attempts to stage a pretext, the false flag operations, to provide an excuse for invading Ukraine.”

At Thursday’s meeting, the Allies reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Georgia’s NATO membership.

“Today, Allies confirmed that NATO’s door remains open. Any decision on NATO membership is for NATO Allies and aspirant countries to take. Nobody else. The right of each nation to choose its own path is absolutely fundamental for European and transatlantic security.

And it must be respected. NATO Allies restated their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both Georgia and Ukraine. We cannot accept a return to an age of spheres of influence. Where big powers bully, intimidate, or dictate to others.”