NATO Secretary General arrives in Romania, to visit Mihail Kogălniceanu military base

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay a visit to Romania on Friday. Together with President Klaus Iohannis Stoltenberg will visit the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base in Constanța County, where the 1,000 American soldiers deployed by Washington from Germany will arrive on Friday morning to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russian troops being built up at the border with Ukraine.

The first convoy of trailers with American military equipment will arrive in Bucharest around 1.00, on Thursday night to Friday, according to a press release by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN). The first American soldiers will arrive at their destination, at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base, on Friday morning.

The Ministry of National Defense states that the trailers with military equipment will form two separate convoys. The first convoy, of approximately 18 trailers, left Sibiu, around 10.45, for Râmnicu Vâlcea. Passengers operating these vehicles must rest for 9 hours, in accordance with European transport rules, which provide for mandatory rest periods for drivers. The departure from Râmnicu Vâlcea will be at approximately 22.00, Thursday evening.