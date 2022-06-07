NATO summit in Bucharest: Jens Stoltenberg expected in Romania, together with leaders of the eastern flank states

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Bucharest on Friday, June 10, to take part in the Bucharest 9th Summit (B9), hosted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Jens Stoltenberg will have bilateral talks with the President of Romania, the President of Poland and the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, according to a statement from the North Atlantic Alliance on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the B9 Summit, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance will hold a joint press conference with the Romanian head of state and his Polish counterpart, the statement added.

The Bucharest 9 (B9) format is an initiative launched by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in which NATO member states located on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance participate: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania , Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.