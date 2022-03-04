NATO’s Stoltenberg: More suffering, death expected. We ask Putin to stop the war. The no-fly zone issue

It could be even worse – more deaths, more suffering, in the coming days, as Russia is carrying heavy weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Friday at the end of the Foreign Ministers’ meeting from NATO member states: “We urge Putin to stop this war immediately.”

“We have been warning for months that Putin wants to invade Ukraine, and we have made it very clear that Russia will pay a very high price. Russia is paying now. It’s President Putin’s war. We urge President Putin to stop this war immediately, to withdraw all forces from Ukraine, without any conditions. The Kremlin’s ambitions are to create a sphere of influence. We have been facing the threat of conflict for years. The stakes are high – whether democracy or totalitarianism will win”, Stoltenberg state, adding that Russia is bringing heavy weapons to Ukraine and announcing that NATO has enforces its air and sea defensive.

The NATO chief reiterated that NATO is not part of this conflict.

“We have a responsibility not to spread the war beyond Ukraine’s borders. NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO’s position is that NATO is not a party to this conflict. If NATO got involved in the conflict, we would see more civilians killed.

We want to keep diplomatic channels open to prevent any accidents. President Putin has failed to divide us, NATO allies are more united than ever. We have decided to increase cooperation with Sweden and Finland. We are considering helping countries such as Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We have not made a final decision, but we have discussed how we can help them strengthen their institutions.”

As for the No fly zone issue, Stoltenberg pointed out that allies agreed that we will not have NATO planes and NATO troops operating over Ukraine or in Ukraine.

“Imposing a no-fly zone would mean sending NATO planes and shooting down Russian planes over Ukraine, which would lead to widespread war in Europe. That’s why we made this painful decision”, Stoltenberg explained.