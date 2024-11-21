POLITICSTOP NEWS

New AtlasIntel poll: Ciolacu Leads Presidential Race; Simion, Lasconi Vie for Second

By Romania Journal
Marcel Ciolacu is still the favorite in the presidential race and opens the ranking with a score of 24.3%, according to a survey conducted by AtlasIntel between November 15-20 and obtained exclusively by HotNews.ro.

George Simion (AUR) and Elena Lasconi (USR) are racing to enter the runoff of the presidential election, with a pretty fine line between them. Nicolae Ciucă has increased by almost two percentage points, compared to the previous AtlasIntel survey published on November 14.

According to this new poll, George Simion has a score of 15.4%, followed by USR candidate Elena Lasconi, with 15.3%. The two have risen by one percentage point each compared to the previous survey, published on November 14. Nicolae Ciucă, the leader of the PNL, ranks fourth with 12.1%, the biggest increase since the previous poll, 8 days ago. At that time, Ciucă was rated at 10.2%. Independent candidate Mircea Geoană continues to fall, coming in fifth place, with 7%.

Other candidates are as following: Călin Georgescu – 6.2%, Kelemen Hunor – 5.9%, Ana Birchall, 4.2%, Cristian Diaconescu – 3.3% ,Cristian Terheș – 2.1%.  Ludovic Orban, who announced on Monday that he is withdrawing and supporting Elena Lasconi, is credited with 1.5% of the votes in the AtlasIntel poll.

In the previous poll, conducted by AtlasIntel between November 9-12 and published on November 14, PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu had 25.4% of the votes. Elena Lasconi and George Simion were ranked with the same score, 14.2%. PNL candidate Nicolae Ciucă was in 4th place, with 10.2%, while independent Mircea Geoană, who had been in the top spots for a long time, had 9.1%.

