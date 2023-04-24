New conflict in Sudan: Nine Romanians evacuated with flight organised by France

Nine Romanian citizens and one Sudanese citizen were evacuated from Sudan on the night of Sunday to Monday, following an evacuation flight organized by the French authorities, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) informs.

Several countries have stepped up their efforts to evacuate their citizens, amid violent clashes between the army and paramilitaries that have been going on for more than a week.

The MAE inter-institutional task force, through the Romanian diplomatic and consular missions involved, issued travel documents for Romanian citizens who no longer had valid documents and organized, in cooperation with the French authorities, the procedures for the evacuation of Romanian citizens from Sudan to Djibouti. Other means of transport to the final destination are to be found from Djibouti, according to the MAE.

At this moment, according to the data held by the Romanian Embassy in Addis Abeba, there are still 20 Romanian citizens and 3 family members (Sudanese and Egyptian citizens) in Sudan, who have requested support to leave. “The inter-institutional task force continues its activity 24/7, monitors developments in Sudan and maintains contact with Romanian citizens still in Sudan, as well as with other EU member states and partners, with a view to evacuating Romanian citizens and family members of those who expressed their wish to be evicted.

MAE reiterates the firm recommendation addressed to all Romanian citizens who are on the territory of Sudan to urgently contact the Romanian Embassy in Addis Abeba and communicate their coordinates, if they have not already done so, so that they can be contacted in case of need,” reads MAE press release.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the phone number of the Embassy of Romania in Addis Ababa +251 116 622 675, calls being forwarded to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators on a permanent basis. Romanian citizens also have at their disposal the diplomatic mission’s emergency phone number +251 935 350 059.

The violence in Sudan, which broke out on April 15 in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, has left more than 420 dead and 3,700 injured, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The confrontations led to the mobilization of several states to evacuate their citizens.

The death toll is believed to be much higher as people have no access to medical aid and most of the city’s hospitals have been forced to close. Fires and explosions rocked the capital and its suburbs again on Sunday, with fighter jets flying over the area.

The UN has warned that up to 20,000 people – mostly women and children – have fled Sudan to seek safety in Chad.