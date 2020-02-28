gov.ro
New PM-designate submits list with the same ministers as in Orban Cabinet. Who’s replacing Citu for the Finance portfolio?

By Alina Grigoras
The National Liberal Party’s leadership has validated the ruling programme and the list of the new proposed cabinet led by Florin Cîţu.

The list encompasses the same ministers as in the Ludovic Orban’s government, except for the Finance portfolio (previously held by Citu), for which deputy Lucian Heius has been proposed.

As for the ruling programme that will be presented by the new PM-designate in Parliament, PNL chairman Ludovic Orban said it will be updated by removing the topics that had been already solved. “There cannot be amendments, except for the issues already solved“, Orban said.

Asked if the future Cabinet will be a one-colour or other parties will be co-opted, for instance USR, Orban replied: “I saw that they (e.n. USR) have proposed a premier. It’s no use to be left on holiday when the battle is fought and you want to take part only in celebrating victory. Of course, we want to continue the partnership with the Opposition parties under the conditions already established through the political agreements that we’ve signed and we are consistent with this attitude.”

Orban assured he will stand by the new PM-designate in all discussions in order to secure a new majority.

