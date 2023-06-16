New poll: PSD ranks first, AUR second, PNL third

​​Almost half of Romanians have a neutral attitude towards the rotational government and believe that things will remain the same after the change of prime ministers, according to a survey by The Center, commissioned by USR, between May 27 and June 11.

Regarding voting intentions at the moment, PSD remains the favorite, AUR ranks second, while PNL is in third place.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 28% of those who indicated a party would opt for PSD. In second place in the list of options is AUR, with 22%. The PNL is in third place, being rated with 18% in voting intentions. In fourth place is USR, for which 13% of those who indicated a clear option would vote. UDMR comes fifth, with 6%.

On favored politicians, Emil Boc, the PNL mayor of Cluj, ranks first, with 12% of respondents saying they have a favorable opinion.

Mircea Geoană is credited with 11 per cent, Marcel Ciolacu and Gabriela Firea likewise, while Cătălin Drula is indicated by 10%. 8% of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of President Klaus Iohannis. Nicolae Ciucă has a share of only 5%.

The rotation of prime ministers is seen as a good thing by 12% of those polled, while 35% say it is a bad thing. 48% of respondents have a neutral attitude towards this topic.49% say things will stay the same, and 34% say they will get worse. A positive evolution is mentioned by 13% of those interviewed.